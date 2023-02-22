Mexico’s central bank (Banxico) is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy this year to stabilize inflation, a decision that will impact economic performance and hit sectors that demand high investments.

“In a strict sense, the rise in interest rates under this restrictive monetary policy can have an impact via lower economic growth through lower consumption and lower investment,” the deputy director of economic analysis at CI Banco, James Salazar, told BNamericas.

“The most vulnerable or most sensitive sectors to interest rate rises are those that require a lot of investment; that is, everything related to the part of public investment, indeed, everything related to construction, be it buildings, infrastructure works, civil engineering works, even specialized construction works,” said Salazar.

In early February, Banxico surprised by raising its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a record 11%, rather than 25 basis points as expected by the market. The move was part of an upward cycle that started in mid-2021 to combat inflation. In January, annual inflation rose for a second consecutive month, to 7.91% compared to 7.82% in December.

A report by BBVA from November said construction companies will face the highest cost increases in the coming months. “In addition to the high cost of credit that monetary policy promotes, the confidence of these investors has further deteriorated,” the report said.

Raymundo Tenorio, emeritus economics professor at Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, told BNamericas that “the inventories required by the construction industry, such as steel, wood, glass, PVC, metal structures, cranes … require financing. Not for one, not for two, not for three months, they require minimum financing for 18 months.”

He added that “construction companies begin to collect [income] only once they deliver the works. They may receive advanced payments, but in the meantime they have to work with their own working capital and with loans.”

Sectors that require machinery and equipment may also suffer due to the high outlay needed, Salazar said, with Tenorio adding that metallurgical, furniture, household appliance, electronics and textile manufacturing will be hit hard too.

Manufacturing will be affected due to inventories, Tenorio said. “Fundamentally, the credit that companies request is not for the payroll, it’s not to pay rent. It’s credit to be able to pay for inventories.”

Tenorio and Salazar agreed that mining and the steel industry will also face problems, due to the resources needed to keep operating and because their production cycles are very long.

“Speaking of the steel industry, you’re basically talking about steel for construction and for the home appliance industry, [and] the steel used in the aeronautical industry. Companies that produce and sell these goods have to obtain loans…. So, how do you maintain the inventories you deliver to your clients? With bank credit,” Tenorio said.

Trade can also be affected because saving is encouraged and consumption is discouraged, while the financial sector may initially have some problems if delinquency increases, according to Salazar.

Tenorio, however, highlighted that the banking sector has benefitted from Banxico’s policy and posted record profits in 2022. “And why? Due to the interest rates charged to customers, both individuals and companies. And delinquency rates in Mexico are low. They are not yet a danger.”

The interest rate differential with that of the US, which this month reached 4.50-4.75%, makes investments in Mexico attractive and helps buoy the peso. But it stifles short-term growth, which is why President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the hike.

At his daily press conference one day after the rate raise announcement, he said, “I would like Banco de México not only to deal with inflation but also to think about economic growth.”

In reply, Banxico’s deputy governor Jonathan Heath tweeted that although “there is a temporary inconsistency in the short term between lowering inflation and stimulating growth … in the medium and long term, low inflation will contribute to economic growth.”

While some analysts project an economic slowdown this year, several financial institutions have revised their forecasts upwards due to the resilience of domestic demand and the better-than-expected performance of the US economy. The finance ministry is forecasting 3% growth.

Last year, growth fell quarter after quarter, reaching 3% for the full year compared to 5% in 2021, severely affected by a weak US economy.