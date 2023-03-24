The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could indirectly impact the energy sector in Brazil and other Latin American countries, Leandro Lima (pictured), senior analyst at Control Risks, told BNamericas.

Lima said SVB’s breakdown generates uncertainty in view of the prominent role the bank played in financing innovative projects in renewable energy, especially in the US.

Among the companies most affected are those focused on solar panels for residential use, with projects that were still in the initial financing phase and could not access their accounts.

Despite the limited exposure of Latin American companies to SVB, the case casts doubt on the viability of banking sector strategies to foster renewable energy sources in the region, Lima said.

"Even though the imbalances in SVB were not a direct result of the easier conditions and lower interest rates offered to clean energy and energy transition startups, its bankruptcy is fuel for detractors of this type of development strategy, and may result in a greater reluctance to finance energy projects," he said.

Such risk becomes particularly relevant in Latin America, which has a more delicate business environment due to political-regulatory instability, adding more difficulty to project development than in the US.

"That is, the uncertainty generated by the SVB case adds to the operational and financial difficulties that already existed in Latin America," according to Lima.

In a recent interview with BNamericas, Luca Milani, the CEO of Brazilian PV solar power startup 77Sol, said that the banking crisis has led to investors taking the foot off the accelerator.

In Brazil, centralized wind and PV solar power account for more than 90% of the 10.3GW planned to come online in 2023.

Another 8.5GW of distributed generation capacity (homes, commercial establishments or other properties supplied by micro or mini plants, mostly based on solar power) are expected to be installed this year.

Alongside Chile and Colombia, Brazil drove the growth of renewable energy capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).