Chile's telecom market: The state of play
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
OTT Fixed telephony Public telephony DTH / Satellite Fixed Telephony Operator LTE-M Fiber Client Base Satellite Joint ventures Mobile Network Operator IPTV Pay Tv Provider Fixed broadband Long distance 4G LTE Mobile infra 3G 5g Pay TV Wi-Fi/WiMax Cable TV Statistics Mobile broadband Internet Satellite broadband Small cells Local telephony
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.