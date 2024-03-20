Repaving the path to glory: Brazil construction companies primed for comeback
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Private Investment Engineering Contractor Company EPC Contractor Company Licensing & Concessions Public-private partnership (PPP) Public Investment Government program Legislation & Regulation Project Finance Construction Contractor Company Contractor Companies Investment State Government Other (Contractor Companies) Capex Federal Government Legal issues / Legal Advice
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.