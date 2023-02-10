The majority of the Southern Cone is battling drought and water shortages to some degree, with Chile being the worst hit, but Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay also facing problems.

As of February 9, some 24 people in Chile had died and over 350,000 hectares of forest and woodland had been consumed by wildfires raging through the country’s center-south, as these regions continue to suffer from a years-long drought.

Rating agency Moody’s released a report indicating that the agriculture and forestry sectors were suffering “fire damage and operational disruptions that will likely weigh on their profitability and cash flow generation in 2023.”

The firm has climate risk scores for eight Chilean issuers, which include the government. Two of these are forestry companies that have operations in the areas hit by the fires (Celulosa Arauco and Empresas CMPC). Despite having strong liquidity, the two face an uncertain scenario as full damage from the fires and interrupted operations has not yet been fully evaluated.

Central Chile has been facing drought for well over a decade, to the point that authorities and private sector companies are already seeking water sources, mostly through desalination.

URUGUAY

The city of Minas in Lavavieja department only has sufficient potable water for 30 days and state water utility OSE is now looking at options to save water in case rains fail to arrive in time, the firm’s vice president, Susana Montaner, was reported as saying by daily El País.

Another area under alert is Costa de Oro, a series of beaches and small towns east of Ciudad de la Costa in Canelones department, which receives water from the Cisnes Lake, which is under extreme stress as a result of the lack of rain, with the local water system now only having enough water for two weeks.

Capital Montevideo, meanwhile, has enough water for two months.

“The water deficits are multiplying and that shows the urgent need for not only the metropolitan area to have the water sources of Aguas Corrientes and the Santa Lucía River, but also to have water from the River Plate and an additional potable water plant,” Montaner said, referring to the US$200mn Neptuno water project, which she said would be a major help.

Although the project was approved by OSE’s directory board back in November, it faces opposition from the utility’s unions and left-wing lawmakers due to the involvement of private investors, which they claim is not in line with the results of a 2004 referendum that established that water distribution and sanitation would be publicly-run services.

OSE has decided to ban the use of potable water for what it calls “non-priority uses” in Montevideo and other cities, including Minas and most of Canelones department.

Prohibited uses include filling swimming pools, watering gardens and cleaning sidewalks, according to an internal memo cited by daily El Observador. The measure was due to go into effect on February 11.

BOLIVIA

Some 18,000 hectares of farmland have been lost due to drought in Santa Cruz department, with soy producers being the worst affected, according to oil crop and wheat producer association Anapo.

On top of that a further 25,000 hectares have been lost because of floods in the department, Anapo president Fidel Flores was quoted as saying by daily La Razón.

Last week the agriculture ministry informed that 2,800 communities across the country, mostly concentrated in western Bolivia, have received aid from the federal government through a 122mn-boliviano (US$18mn) contingency plan established to address the drought.

This has involved digging 234 new wells, and an additional 120 wells are expected to be completed by September, state news agency ABI reported.

ARGENTINA

Drought in several provinces worsened in January, putting the agriculture sector on track for a grim 2023.

Over 172mn hectares in the country are affected by drought, of which over 8mn are used for farming, according to the latest report from the economy ministry’s drought monitoring table. All of Santa Fe province was classified as suffering from “severe drought” last month.

As a consequence, the Rosario stock exchange now estimates that this year’s soy harvest will be the smallest in 15 years.

The last widespread drought in Argentina took place in 2018 and caused around US$6.4bn in losses.

PARAGUAY

Ñeembucú department is entering its third consecutive year of drought, with the local administration requesting a formal emergency declaration from the national government.

“Drought is hitting the department in an extreme manner. Some 95% of agriculture production has had losses,” department governor Emanuel Cuevas told SNT Paraguay, saying that he is also seeking aid from binational hydroelectric generator Yacyretá.

Daily ABC Color reported that Cuevas called for a meeting with national and local actors for February 13 to discuss the situation.