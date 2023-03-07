There is a growing perception among economic agents in Brazil that there could be a cycle of reductions in the country's benchmark Selic rate after two years of consecutive hikes have taken it from just 2% in January 2021 to 13.75% at present.

However, the central bank is ostensibly acting cautiously due to the perceived fiscal risks of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government and persistent inflation pressures, and suggestions of possible interest rate cuts appear to be more linked to microeconomic effects.

In recent weeks, Lula has cranked up the pressure on the central bank, aiming brickbats at governor Roberto Campos Neto because of the high benchmark rate, claiming it is undermining economy activity.

Although the political coercion so far has had no impact on the autonomous central bank's decision-making, the directors could change their minds given the effects for Brazilian companies, where the tight credit conditions are beginning to generate concerns about a looming wave of debt restructuring.

By the beginning of next year, companies are expected to restructure at least 260bn reais (US$50bn) in debt and the situation could escalate if the economy takes too long to gain traction, reaching as much as 700bn reais, according to Douglas Bassi, director of Virtus BR Partners, a financial advisory firm specialized in M&As and debt restructuring.

Bassi talks to BNamericas about the challenging scenario for company finances and what might lie in store.

BNamericas: How was the calculation made to estimate the potential volume for debt restructuring by Brazilian companies?

Bassi: What we did was to use information published by Brazilian companies that have shares listed on the stock exchange, as well as other types of public data. With that, we check those companies that have a ratio of at least 3.5 times for net debt to Ebitda.

In addition, we also include companies in the account that have a cash position lower than their debt that is due to mature within 12 months.

BNamericas: What is the observed scenario?

Bassi: This scenario is based on what companies reported up to the third quarter of 2022, that is, it's a slightly outdated picture. In any case, we observed that the trend is that between this year and the beginning of 2024, we will have a volume of debt restructuring among companies of at least 260bn reais [US$50bn].

But that figure may change, depending on the economic scenario for this year.

BNamericas: What macroeconomic and microeconomic factors explain the situation?

Bassi: Every four years there is greater caution from economic agents because we're starting a political cycle. Whenever there's a change of government, there's a period in which market agents wait to understand the scenario.

In addition to this element, we also had the episode involving Lojas Americanas, which resulted in a tightening of bank credit to the retail sector, which began to spread to other sectors.

[Note: Major retailer Lojas Americanas unexpectedly announced accounting inconsistencies of about 20bn reais and requested bankruptcy protection to avoid loan payments, leading the banks to tighten credit conditions and becoming more conservative on new loan approvals]

All agents are now starting to look more carefully at companies' credit ratings.

Since last year we've seen a big increase in financial expenses for companies. I don't see a systemic crisis, but everyone is looking more cautiously.

BNamericas: Right now, which sectors are most exposed to financial pressures?

Bassi: The retail sector in general and also the consumer sector, which has a lot of inputs linked to commodities, as the production costs for these companies have gone up a lot.

In general, this year will be challenging for companies because, in addition to having a year in which GDP isn't going to grow much, there are uncertainties about the behavior of inflation.

BNamericas: What measures could the government consider to mitigate the scenario for companies?

Bassi: During the pandemic, we saw the creation of some emergency funds to give credit to specific sectors. This could be considered again. In addition, there's a program being evaluated by the government to renegotiate the debts of individuals. That's also positive.

It's essential to understand that in recent years we've gone from an interest rate of 2% to one of 13.75% and that has had a great impact on the cost of debt for companies, taking into account that the base rate is 13.75%, so the cost of loans for companies is much higher.

In addition, the microeconomic events we talked about, which are linked to the issue of Lojas Americanas, affected a large chain of suppliers. Given that, it's possible that the government is considering measures to encourage small and medium-sized businesses via [development bank] BNDES.

BNamericas: Could the banks' caution regarding the corporate credit scenario mean that the impact on economic activity of a reduction in the Selic rate could take longer to materialize?

Bassi: The interest rate always has a lagged effect. Considering the more restrictive strategy on the part of the banks, the answer to your question is yes.

I see this event [Lojas Americanas] delaying the effects on the economy of a reduction in the Selic rate, as banks will tend to be more conservative. There are other complicating factors at this point as well.

One of these factors is that the capital market is also challenging, making it difficult for companies to raise funds. In the international scenario, there's also an increase in interest rates, so even for large companies it's difficult to find places with low interest rates.