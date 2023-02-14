Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'
Brazilian development banks Caixa Econômica Federal and BNDES are facilitating a rapid increase in streetlighting public-private partnerships in small and medium-size municipalities.
A call Caixa launched last year and whose results were published recently yielded numerous PPP proposals and 107 localities and 269 consortiums are now eligible to receive the lender’s structuring services.
Pedro Vicente Iacovino, president of private streetlighting concessionaires association Abcip, talks to BNamericas about the panorama and a milestone which the association will officially announce in March, among other topics.
BNamericas: How does Abcip view the PPP streetlighting call by Caixa Econômica Federal?
Iacovino: We were very excited about the result announced by Caixa. The number of support requests for creating PPPs received by Caixa was higher than the bank expected.
This shows that the model of streetlighting concessions and PPPs is consolidating at an accelerated pace.
BNamericas: How many PPPs are currently signed in the sector?
Iacovino: When we started doing this survey here at Abcip in 2019, we had 17 contracts signed. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, we saw that number triple, to 51 contracts.
In March, Abcip will release a new update of these numbers and I can tell you that we should arrive with around 100 signed contracts.
BNamericas: What is the expansion potential of this segment and how important are state banks such as Caixa and BNDES in structuring projects?
Iacovino: With this call from Caixa, I believe that we will reach quickly 200 signed PPP contracts.
When a project is structured by Caixa or BNDES, it is unlikely that this project won’t go ahead, because they are very well structured.
But we also have to mention that other project structuring institutions are also important, including those from the private sector, such as the Houer Group.
BNamericas: What signals is the government sending on PPPs and concessions?
Iacovino: What we've noticed in the conversations we've already had with the government's interlocutors is that the concessions and PPPs agenda will continue to be strong. In general, it seems to me that the agenda for trying to attract private investors will continue to advance.
It is important to emphasize that the continuity of the participation of BNDES and Caixa in the structuring of projects is extremely important, because the smaller municipalities, which are the majority in the country, do not have the technical capacity to prepare these projects.
So, what we have seen is that this concession agenda will continue, with projects being structured not only for streetlighting but also for sanitation and even projects related to public safety areas.
BNamericas: How could the municipal elections in October 2024 impact streetlighting PPPs?
Iacovino: This is an important aspect of municipal political transitions. Approaching elections reduce the pace of decision-making by local politicians, also because of restrictions linked to electoral legislation.
When a mayor is re-elected, usually little changes in PPP strategies, and when a new mayor is elected, it usually takes about three months for the new administration to know details of each situation.
That said, what I say to our associates, the companies, is that we have a business generation scenario of a year and a half ahead and then about nine months more at a standstill, which is between the pre- and post-electoral process.
But these aspects do not diminish our optimism about the sector. Populations are seeing improvements in lighting in localities that have adopted PPPs and those of localities that have not done so demand more of their mayors [in that regard].
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Rio Grande do Norte to receive federal infrastructure funds
The northeast Brazilian state will receive over US$130mn for highway and water works.
Converting Lava Jato fines into public works investments proves controversial
A Brazilian government official suggested companies may invest instead of paying fines received in the corruption investigation, but the idea isn't...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Road concession in Rio Grande do Sul (Block 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Railroad Maracaju - Puerto de Paranaguá, Maracaju - Dourados section (EF-483)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: EF-A16 Railway, Colatina - Linhares section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: São Paulo intercity railway - Trem Intercidades (TIC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Submerso project (Santos-Guarujá tunnel)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Lines 8 (Diamante) and 9 (Esmeralda) of the São Paulo Metropolitan Transportation Network (São Paulo Metro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Salvador - Itaparica bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Alliance4E Engenharia Ltda. (Alliance4E Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Singapura Construção e Montagens Industriais Ltda. (Singapura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: AUTPRO Elétrica e Automação Ltda. (AUTPRO)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: SANDECH Consultoria em Engenharia e Gestão Ltda. (SANDECH)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Minerbo Fuchs Engenharia S.A. (Minerbo Fuchs)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Abelv Engenharia Ltda. (Abelv Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Green Brasil Consultoria Assessoria Ambiental Ltda. (Green Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Intech Engenharia Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. (Intech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Haver & Boecker Latinoamericana Maquinas Ltda. (Haver & Boecker Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...