Brazilian development banks Caixa Econômica Federal and BNDES are facilitating a rapid increase in streetlighting public-private partnerships in small and medium-size municipalities.

A call Caixa launched last year and whose results were published recently yielded numerous PPP proposals and 107 localities and 269 consortiums are now eligible to receive the lender’s structuring services.

Pedro Vicente Iacovino, president of private streetlighting concessionaires association Abcip, talks to BNamericas about the panorama and a milestone which the association will officially announce in March, among other topics.

BNamericas: How does Abcip view the PPP streetlighting call by Caixa Econômica Federal?

Iacovino: We were very excited about the result announced by Caixa. The number of support requests for creating PPPs received by Caixa was higher than the bank expected.

This shows that the model of streetlighting concessions and PPPs is consolidating at an accelerated pace.

BNamericas: How many PPPs are currently signed in the sector?

Iacovino: When we started doing this survey here at Abcip in 2019, we had 17 contracts signed. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, we saw that number triple, to 51 contracts.

In March, Abcip will release a new update of these numbers and I can tell you that we should arrive with around 100 signed contracts.

BNamericas: What is the expansion potential of this segment and how important are state banks such as Caixa and BNDES in structuring projects?

Iacovino: With this call from Caixa, I believe that we will reach quickly 200 signed PPP contracts.

When a project is structured by Caixa or BNDES, it is unlikely that this project won’t go ahead, because they are very well structured.

But we also have to mention that other project structuring institutions are also important, including those from the private sector, such as the Houer Group.

BNamericas: What signals is the government sending on PPPs and concessions?

Iacovino: What we've noticed in the conversations we've already had with the government's interlocutors is that the concessions and PPPs agenda will continue to be strong. In general, it seems to me that the agenda for trying to attract private investors will continue to advance.

It is important to emphasize that the continuity of the participation of BNDES and Caixa in the structuring of projects is extremely important, because the smaller municipalities, which are the majority in the country, do not have the technical capacity to prepare these projects.

So, what we have seen is that this concession agenda will continue, with projects being structured not only for streetlighting but also for sanitation and even projects related to public safety areas.

BNamericas: How could the municipal elections in October 2024 impact streetlighting PPPs?

Iacovino: This is an important aspect of municipal political transitions. Approaching elections reduce the pace of decision-making by local politicians, also because of restrictions linked to electoral legislation.

When a mayor is re-elected, usually little changes in PPP strategies, and when a new mayor is elected, it usually takes about three months for the new administration to know details of each situation.

That said, what I say to our associates, the companies, is that we have a business generation scenario of a year and a half ahead and then about nine months more at a standstill, which is between the pre- and post-electoral process.

But these aspects do not diminish our optimism about the sector. Populations are seeing improvements in lighting in localities that have adopted PPPs and those of localities that have not done so demand more of their mayors [in that regard].