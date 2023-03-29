Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a proposal to the lower house to reform the mining and water law, which would, among other aspects, reduce the duration of mining concessions from 50 to 15 years, extendable once by another 15 years.

Concessions would also be granted depending on water availability.

"The purpose of this initiative is to recover the stewardship of the State over the mineral and water resources found in the Mexican subsoil and which are the direct domain of the nation," the draft said.

The proposal “intends to regulate the granting, maintenance, supervision and termination of mining and water concessions for mining, in order to protect the human rights to a healthy environment, health and water of the population, as well as the preservation of the nation's natural resources.”

Also, “the mining concession is conditioned on water availability and, where appropriate, on the mining water concession previously obtained.”

The bill would also regulate the transition of concession titles and establish that private law will not be recognized for the transfer of mining concessions. Only the economy ministry may authorize the transfer when the requirements requested for the original concession are met.

When asked by BNamericas for comment, mining chamber Camimex said it was still analyzing the proposed changes, adding that it is certain the proposal “will be the subject to broad legislative discussion, including and informed, in which all the actors involved will have a place.”

Camimex added, “notoriously they imply strong repercussions for the development of the mining sector and other industrial sectors related to the production of raw materials, with important impacts and consequences for the national economy and social welfare in the country.”

Cancellations

Concessions could be revoked if owners don’t have permits or other authorizations, nor closure or waste management programs, and report insufficiently on environmental damage or risks.

During the transition period, however, "exploration and exploitation concessions granted prior to the entry into force of this decree will have the duration provided in the respective title."

The proposal also intends to “grant concessions only through public tender, under minimum conditions that ensure the best economic conditions for the Mexican State and benefits for the population.”

It proposes to eliminate the preferential nature of mining and establishes that the exploration, exploitation and benefit of minerals or substances will no longer justify expropriation in favor of individuals.

This means concession holders would no longer have a right to expropriated land, and instead would have to reach agreements with landowners.

If approved, social impacts of each mining concession will be determined, as well as the performance of an environmental impact study to establish prevention, mitigation and compensation measures.

The draft also establishes consultation with indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples, “to generate an ordinary consultation procedure prior to the granting of mining concessions.”

Regarding the water law, a five-year water concession, extendable by another five, for use in mining would be established, to avoid overexploitation and contamination.

Such a concession could be easier revoked, too, if the public interest is concerned or when certain environmental provisions are not met.