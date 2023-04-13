Argentina
News

Argentine province seeks to leverage renewable potential for public transport

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Passenger transport Bus rapid transit (BRT) system Electric vehicles Financing Photovoltaic
Argentine province seeks to leverage renewable potential for public transport

Argentina’s San Juan province plans to take advantage of its renewable generation capacity to use electromobility for public transport.

The province began a pilot program last year with two electric buses, and is set to open its first charging station soon, which will have capacity to power six buses.

“Of course we would like to have many more units working right now, and we are negotiating 50 electric buses with green funds,” San Juan’s mobility transit and planning director Carlos Romero said during a webinar organized by platform Move on the province’s experience with electromobility.

He added that 100 electric buses could operate in a about a year, as the pilot also included training for over 1,200 bus drivers, while authorities took lessons from Chile’s successful experience. Santiago has the largest electric public transport fleet in any city outside of China. 

During the same webinar, the province’s transport secretary Jorge Armendariz added that the step toward electromobility was imminent, given San Juan’s status as a major solar hub. “More than a bet, this is a political decision,” he said.

The province has solar generation capacity of 300MW distributed across 16 parks, while another four are under construction, adding 243MW.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Argentina)

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

BNamericas talks with Manuel Díez and Vanesa Schmitz from TÜV Rheinland about certifying Latin American green hydrogen, market perspectives and oth...

Argentina’s Aconcagua Energía announces bond sale, block extension

Argentina’s Aconcagua Energía announces bond sale, block extension

Last month Aconcagua was awarded 125m3/d (786b/d) of capacity on a future new oil pipeline that will boost dispatch between the Neuquén basin and e...

Southern Cone power watch: Uruguay exports and record demand, Argentina development plan

Southern Cone power watch: Uruguay exports and record demand, Argentina development plan

Central Puerto acquires forestry assets from Masisa Group in Argentina

Central Puerto acquires forestry assets from Masisa Group in Argentina

Argentina priority dispatch auction draws 12 renewables projects

Argentina priority dispatch auction draws 12 renewables projects

Distributors from all over the country and from AMBA settle their debt with CAMMESA

Distributors from all over the country and from AMBA settle their debt with CAMMESA

Latin America's top 8 renewable energy projects

Latin America's top 8 renewable energy projects

Argentine province's distributed generation push gets underway

Argentine province's distributed generation push gets underway

Green hydrogen: Argentina launches Buenos Aires wind farm call

Green hydrogen: Argentina launches Buenos Aires wind farm call

Paraguay: Installation complete of fixed parts in Aña Cuá

Paraguay: Installation complete of fixed parts in Aña Cuá

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Compañía Mega S.A.  (MEGA)
  • Compañía Mega is an Argentine company engaged in the separation and fractionation of natural gas and its components. Its main products include ethane, propane, butane and natura...
  • Company: Renova S.A.  (Renova)
  • Renova S.A. is an Argentine producer of biodiesel, glycerin, refined soy oil, as well as soy lecithin, soy flour, and soybean hull pellets. The company is a joint venture owned ...
  • Company: Sullair Argentina S.A.  (Sullair Argentina)
  • Founded in 1981, Sullair Argentina is an energy company engaged in power generation for different South American markets. It also supplies equipment and machinery for the indust...
  • Company: AES Argentina Generación S.A.  (AES Argentina)
  • AES Argentina Generación S.A., a subsidiary of US power group AES Corp., is engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. AES Argentina has a diversified generat...
  • Company: SOWITEC Argentina S.R.L.  (SoWiTec Argentina)
  • SoWiTec Argentina is the local unit of German wind developer SoWiTec. The subsidiary is engaged in the renewable energy business, through construction and operation of wind farm...

Latest news

Cabei foresees 'rough' year ahead

Cabei foresees 'rough' year ahead

Exports to Brazil: Why Argentine energy chief would favor a domestic duct

Exports to Brazil: Why Argentine energy chief would favor a domestic duct

Argentine province seeks to leverage renewable potential for public transport

Argentine province seeks to leverage renewable potential for public transport

Honduras to present China with energy and infrastructure investment opportunities

Honduras to present China with energy and infrastructure investment opportuni...

Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, AbraSilver, Luminex and more

Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, AbraSilver, Luminex and more