Assespro Federation presents proposals from the IT sector to presidential candidates
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Corporate Services Training Elections Integration platforms Back up Politics Structured cabling Software Development Company Documenting Call Center Consultancy MPLS Managed Services Testing Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Private Links Systems engineering Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services for Companies Legislation & Regulation IP Telephony
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.