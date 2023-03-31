An industry proposal in Chile to amend marginal cost rules has been drawing both support and opposition from power generators.

In late February, nine renewables players sent a letter to energy minister Diego Pardow, asking the government to modify marginal cost calculation rules temporarily while stakeholders discuss permanent regulatory changes.

The request comes in a context where injection prices are pushed to zero during solar hours, impacting the economics of some renewables plants with contracted output.

At 2pm on Thursday, for example, according to preliminary data from grid coordinator CEN, marginal costs at Puerto Montt, in the country’s south, were around US$284/MWh, compared with US$0/MWh in the sundrenched north. During non-solar hours, marginal costs are largely similar.

In a related initiative, regulatory authorities last year established a working group with renewables generators to address their concerns over payment stress in the short-term market.

Meanwhile, the proposed modifications put forward by the generators focus on incorporating plants operating at their technical minimum into the calculation of marginal costs on the national grid. Such a move would help tackle distortions and spur investment by addressing associated economic risk, proponents state.

The proposal has been backed by the country’s renewables and storage association Acera. In a recent statement, Acera said: “The situation regarding the number of hours in which many areas of the electrical system register a marginal cost of electricity equal to zero is having a serious effect on the income balance of various [non-conventional renewable energy] NCRE companies, a scenario that worries our trade association.”

Solar generator association Acesol has also thrown its weight behind the proposal, deeming the measure “wholly reasonable,” local business daily DF reported recently.

Nevertheless, local industry association Generadoras de Chile – whose members include the country’s biggest power sector players, Enel, Colbún and AES Andes – has spoken out against the proposal. The chamber said it contained “serious deficiencies.” While acknowledging that differences exist in the industry, it said an associated rules review should be made a priority on the regulatory agenda for the coming months.

Expanding transmission capacity and building out energy storage capacity is seen as the primary way to tackle the root of the problem, which is linked to transmission congestion, which chiefly impacts plants in the country's north with power-purchase agreements to supply electricity at distant locations.

The government has several transmission bills on the drawing board. Energy storage systems linked to power plant projects are gaining momentum, with multiple utility-scale initiatives under environmental review.

In related news, a public consultation period on proposed new capacity transfer rules has been extended to April 5. Changes encompass areas including methodology, energy storage – following the introduction last year of an associated law – and implementation of the rules, which would be gradual.

