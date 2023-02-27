Brazil analyzing acquisition of PV solar power projects
Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade has begun analyzing the acquisition of the Solar Irecê 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 specific purpose companies (SPCs) by Illian Energias Renováveis from Intertechne Desenvolvimento de Projetos (Interproj).
Part of the Intrepid investment group, Illian is a Brazilian development and investment company focused on the renewable energy generation sector.
The SPCs are holders of the authorizations granted by local electric power watchdog Aneel for the future construction and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants to be located in the municipality of João Dourado in Bahia state.
The companies claim that the operation will not involve horizontal overlapping or vertical relationships, since the acquired firms are non-operational companies, that is, they do not perform activities and do not have their own revenues.
According to Aneel, Brazil's centralized PV solar power capacity currently amounts to 7.8GW.
Another 16GW in solar power potency is available in the form of distributed generation, according to Absolar.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil energy watch: Petrobras, Órigo Energia, Aneel
BNamericas provides a roundup of the week's news, with several involving national oil company Petrobras.
Brazil's electricity transmission sector facing a 'good challenge'
Speaking to BNamericas in this interview, Mário Miranda, president of the Brazilian association of electric energy transmission companies (Abrate),...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sun of Itaueira 9
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Sun of Itaueira 8
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Sun of Itaueira 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Sol de Itaueira 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Sol de Itaueira 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Rays of Good Principle X
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Caldeirão Grande I (Old São Basilio)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: São Geraldo 15
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: CITEPE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Helios 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA)
-
Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA), founded in 2010 and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, is a Brazilian company aimed at LNG storage and production which operates as a subsidiary of th...
- Company: Brasil Bio Fuels S.A. (Brasil BioFuels)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. (CTG Brasil)
-
China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp. It is involved in the area of electric power generation and has hydroelectric plants and wind...
- Company: Biometria Consultoria e Projetos
- Company: Voith Hydro Ltda. (Brasil) (Voith Hydro Brasil)
-
Voith Hydro Ltda. is one of the Brazilian units of Voith Hydro, a joint venture formed in 2000 between German manufacturers Voith and Siemens. The company supplies technologies ...
- Company: Allonda Energia S.A. (Allonda)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Scatec Solar Brazil B.V. (Scatec Solar Brasil)
-
Scatec Solar Brazil B.V. (Scatec Solar) is the Brazilian subsidiary of Norwegian independent solar power company Scatec Solar. The company was established in 2017 and holds an 8...
- Company: Companhia Paranaense de Energia S.A. (Copel)
-
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) is a Brazilian holding company dedicated to the generation, transmission and distribution of energy. It serves 395 municipalities, in ten...
- Company: Cobra Brasil Serviços, Comunicações e Energia, S.A. (Grupo Cobra Brasil)
-
Cobra Brasil Serviços, Comunicações e Energia, S.A. (Cobra Brasil), a subsidiary of Grupo Cobra, is a power company engaged in generation and transmission of electricity. It is ...