Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade has begun analyzing the acquisition of the Solar Irecê 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 specific purpose companies (SPCs) by Illian Energias Renováveis from Intertechne Desenvolvimento de Projetos (Interproj).

Part of the Intrepid investment group, Illian is a Brazilian development and investment company focused on the renewable energy generation sector.

The SPCs are holders of the authorizations granted by local electric power watchdog Aneel for the future construction and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants to be located in the municipality of João Dourado in Bahia state.

The companies claim that the operation will not involve horizontal overlapping or vertical relationships, since the acquired firms are non-operational companies, that is, they do not perform activities and do not have their own revenues.

According to Aneel, Brazil's centralized PV solar power capacity currently amounts to 7.8GW.

Another 16GW in solar power potency is available in the form of distributed generation, according to Absolar.