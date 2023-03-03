Brazil
Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Brazil and China are set to work together to foster business opportunities for ports in the renewable energy sector, particularly related to hydrogen and offshore wind. 

The cooperation is called for in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whose draft was obtained by BNamericas. 

The general goal of the MoU is to promote continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest related to ports and coordinate public and private sector resources, in addition to developing ports and terminals.

The document outlines promotion of research, project development and access to technologies for smart and sustainable ports, the formation of Brazil-China green corridors and opportunities for partnerships between industries and local governments, with the aim of stimulating industrial port complexes and sister port cities. 

It also proposes the exchange of experiences in regulatory models and public policies, sharing of good practices in follow-up and monitoring of ports, access to cybersecurity technologies and port management systems, and the promotion of integration of the port community with industrial activity, including startups, academia, governments and ports.

The initiatives foreseen include support of investment and research, and exchange of technology and human resources.  

With a duration of five years, the MoU is expected to be signed when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits China at the end of March. 

In Brazil, ports such as Suape in Pernambuco state, Pecém (pictured) in Ceará, Açu in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande in Rio Grande do Sul are involved with green hydrogen and/or offshore wind undertakings. 

