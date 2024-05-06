Brazil mobilizing to rebuild flood-hit Rio Grande do Sul state
Bnamericas Published: Monday, May 06, 2024
Water and Sewage Company Capex Financing Project Finance Public-private partnership (PPP) Highway Operator Investment State Government Climate change Public Investment Concessions Natural disasters / Health Crisis Private Investment Local Government Federal Government Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains Other (Infrastructure Operators)
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.