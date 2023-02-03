Brazil public parks concessions seen to offer great potential
As parks concessions in Brazil are becoming more widespread, investors need to balance risk and reward.
“There is a risk zone that is still not very well-defined in relation to national parks, because the companies that take over these parks cannot only be concerned with increasing revenues, they also have to commit to environmental preservation, and if the number of visitors to these parks increases too much, at some point the conservation issue may fail,” Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.
"Ecotourism in Brazil is still a fraction of what exists in the US, for example, which has dimensions and attractions similar to Brazil. However, there is another great potential of these concessions that is not yet clearly captured, which are the revenues that could be generated through carbon credits and forest management operations," João Cortez, a partner at infrastructure advisory Vallya, told BNamericas.
Development bank BNDES has structured more parks concessions as authorities seek to lower costs while promoting ecotourism and conservation. The full list of BNDES’s 192 park projects is available here.
In January, Rio de Janeiro city asked BNDES to structure the concession for seven parks. In March 2022, BNDES awarded a 30-year concession for Iguaçu national park (pictured) to Novo PNI consortium, which paid 375mn reais (US$75mn) and comprises construction firms Construcap and Grupo Cataratas, of which private equity firm Advent is a shareholder.
Awarding may slow down, though, as the environmental ministry will analyze the structured projects before advancing any auctions.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's new govt will remain on track with rail and road concessions, PPPs
In parallel with the agenda of concessions, the government will also use public funds to finalize stalled projects.
Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil
Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: South Integration Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 5)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Northeast Lots (Lot NE 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Central, West and North Lots (Lot CN5)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Central - West and North Lots (Lot CN3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Central - West and North Lots (Lot CN2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Federal Highways - Central - West and North Lots (Lot CN1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Dois A Engenharia e Tecnologia Ltda. (Dois A)
-
Dois A Engenharia e Tecnologia Ltda. (Dois A) is a Brazilian family-owned construction company established in Natal since 1999, which provides services for civil construction; i...
- Company: Construtora Ferreira Guedes S.A. (Ferreira Guedes)
-
Construtora Ferreira Guedes S.A., part of Agis Group of companies, is a Brazilian construction company headquartered in São Paulo. Founded in 1936, the firm has been involved in...
- Company: Next Level Telecom Ltda. (NLT Telecom)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: GLP Brasil Gestão de Recursos e Administração Imobiliária Ltda. (GLP Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Engenharia e Comércio Bandeirantes Ltda. (Engenharia e Comércio Bandeirantes)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Engeform Engenharia
- Company: Consorcio TPF Engenharia - Engecorps