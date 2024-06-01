Brazil
News

Brazil roundup: Sale of thermal plant approved, power consumption up, and more

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, June 01, 2024
Onshore Wind Legislation & Regulation Biofuels Midstream Company Crude oil Oil & Gas Companies Downstream Company Upstream Company Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Politics Deepwater Mergers & Acquisitions Transmission Lines Conventionals Natural Gas Generation Regulator Subsea Consumption Contract Awarded Natural Gas Refineries Electric Power Producer Gas pipelines Transmission System Operator

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address