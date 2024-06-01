Brazil roundup: Sale of thermal plant approved, power consumption up, and more
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, June 01, 2024
Onshore Wind Legislation & Regulation Biofuels Midstream Company Crude oil Oil & Gas Companies Downstream Company Upstream Company Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Politics Deepwater Mergers & Acquisitions Transmission Lines Conventionals Natural Gas Generation Regulator Subsea Consumption Contract Awarded Natural Gas Refineries Electric Power Producer Gas pipelines Transmission System Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.