Brazil to offer 5 PPPs, concessions in September
Bnamericas Published: Monday, September 04, 2023
Other (Infrastructure Operators) Private Investment Tenders Airport Operator Highway Operator Water and Sewage Company Capex Federal Government Logistics / Supply Chains Local Government Project Finance State Government Investment Public Investment Public-private partnership (PPP) Licensing & Concessions
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.