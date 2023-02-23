Large telcos in Latin America continue to advance a strategy of outsourcing their data parks.

In Brazil, some of them are deactivating IT datacenters for partnerships with large public cloud providers.

The telcos' cloud migration process started around three years ago but gained more traction during the pandemic as virtualization increased.

These companies are also seeking a solution to rising costs due to inflation and high interest rates, looking to exchange capex for opex with regards to the maintenance, management and operation of their IT loads.

Last week, Oracle announced that 90% of Telefônica Brasil's development environment is now in its cloud. With that, the Brazilian subsidiary of the Spanish giant is about to deactivate a datacenter it maintains in Campinas, São Paulo state.

The cloud project started with a contract signed by the parties in May 2021. Telefônica tapped Oracle to reduce IT costs and accelerate the go-to-market time of some of its products. By the end of May this year, it expects that all processes previously carried out at its Campinas site will run through Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.

One of the key points in Telefônica Brasil's decision in favor of Oracle was the compatibility of the cloud with VMware systems.

With the deactivation of the Campinas datacenter, Telefônica projects opex reduction of 18% to 25% by saving on maintenance on physical assets, such as equipment and real estate.

In addition, the migration is expected to accelerate the telco’s testing and development of products and services. The plan is to accelerate go-to-market time by 30% or more.

ORACLE AND MICROSOFT

TIM has the same goal to fully migrate to the cloud and decommission its datacenters as part of its digital transformation. For this, the operator relies on both Oracle and Microsoft clouds, as well as on VMware virtualization solutions.

The telco initially expected to have 100% of its IT applications running on the Oracle and Microsoft platforms by end-2023. Dubbed Journey to Cloud, TIM's cloud transformation launched in March 2021.

CIO Auana Mattar, however, told BNamericas in an interview last year that TIM expected to bring the goal forward to 1Q23, which would mean Telecom Italia's unit completing its cloud migration project two months before the Spanish rival.

TIM's prediction is that, at the end of the migration, it will reduce recurring IT costs between 25% and 35%.

“It involves digitizing all processes, including service and relationship platforms. With these two clouds, TIM will have an ultra-speed connection and service availability to maintain its systems with the highest levels of security. This is an investment that prepares the carrier for 5G,” Mattar said.

The multi-cloud migration is part of TIM's strategic plan, which involves digitizing all processes, including service and customer relationship platforms.

"Today we have a more software-oriented network. In the past, the focus of the work in datacenters was on hardware. With the evolution of technology, we managed to virtualize our IT area five years ago, and we follow this movement when it comes to datacenters and other network functions," he added.

REGIONAL CLOUD EMBRACE

Telefónica also expanded an alliance with Amdocs in a new, multi-year cloud contract for its Argentine, Chilean and Peruvian units, adding to similar deals in Brazil.

Amdocs will “modernize business support systems (BSS) and deploy modules of its cloud-native operational support system (OSS) on the public cloud” at the three Telefónica subsidiaries, the companies said in a statement.

“We are pleased to strategically expand our collaboration with Amdocs to drive this digital transformation at our companies in Argentina, Chile and Peru, and be the first operator in the region to migrate OSS modules to the cloud,” Telefónica HispAm CTO Andrea Folgueiras said.

As previously reported by BNamericas, Telecom Argentina also has a multi-cloud migration strategy that began to take shape in 2020, first with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and then with Google Cloud.

The company, however, does not plan to deactivate its IT datacenters.

América Móvil is another strategic partner of Oracle.

In Colombia, subsidiary Claro invested US$25mn as part of an agreement to host Oracle’s cloud region at its Triara datacenter, to upgrade the site to Oracle's cloud. The agreement includes the migration of part of Claro's processes to the cloud.

It also made the telco a reseller of Oracle cloud, analytics, big data, security, Internet of Things and mobile marketing solutions. The telco, however, has mentioned no plans to deactivate its existing IT sites.

In Mexico, the group's Telmex unit has the same deal with Oracle, both to host the company's cloud regions and to be a reseller of Oracle's solutions.

Although not focused on migrating processes to the cloud, Claro Colombia also recently renewed an agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide customers in Colombia with cloud solutions from Amazon’s cloud arm.