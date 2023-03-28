The center-west region of Brazil has the potential to attract 50bn reais (US$9.7bn) in private sector investments in small (5-30MW) and mini (up to 5MW) hydro plants, according to local association Abrapch.

The estimate is based on data from electric power watchdog Aneel, which cites the possibility of deploying 147 small plants and 30 mini plants in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins, totaling 4,911MW of capacity.

***

Aneel approved the last contract awarded in the 2022 A-5 new energy auction.

The project is Usina de Energia Fotovoltaica Janaúba 138 Ltda and includes two PV solar power plants with total installed capacity of 100MW.

The other 20 contracted plants have already been approved by the regulator.

The auction resulted in the contracting of new energy from hydroelectric, wind, solar photovoltaic, and biomass and solid waste sources, with supply starting on January 1, 2027.

The estimated investment in the projects is 2.9bn reais.

***

ISA CTEEP began operations of the Itaúnas electrical interconnection (IE), located in the municipalities of Itaúnas and Viana in Espírito Santo state.

The undertaking, awarded in a transmission auction held in 2016, consists of the deployment of a 345kV, 79km transmission line that will connect expanded substation Viana 2 to new substation João Neiva 2.

Together, the two substations total 1,197MVA of transformation capacity, capable of supplying about 120,000 households.

IE Itaúnas involved an investment of 298mn reais and was fully financed by green infrastructure debentures.

***

ABB has partnered with Bravo Motor Company to provide solutions for the electromobility sector in the Brazilian market.

The agreement provides for the development of projects using state-of-the-art technology in the country for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, as well as chargers for decarbonization in smart cities.

One of the projects that will count with the participation of the Swiss-Swedish multinational's robotics and electrification divisions in Brazil is the construction of Bravo Motor's first local factory, in Nova Lima in Minas Gerais state.

With investments estimated at 25bn reais over 10 years, the complex will produce vehicles, batteries and other components for electric mobility. Pilot production is scheduled to begin in 2023.

***

Brazil broke its wind power capacity record for a second consecutive year in 2022, registering more than 4GW added, behind only China and the United States, according to the global wind energy council (GWEC).

The country remained in 6th place in the ranking of total installed capacity of onshore wind power, up from 15th 10 years earlier.

GWEC expects 26.5GW of onshore wind power to be added in Latin America in 2023-27, with Brazil contributing 16GW.

***

Helexia, of the Voltalia group, has connected the first solar plant to serve telco Vivo's distributed generation project.

The facility has capacity of 4.9MWp and is in the municipality of Paranaíba in Mato Grosso do Sul state.

During April, Helexia will connect an additional 20.0MWp to projects in the states of Rondônia and Paraná.

The rest of the portfolio (62MWp), comprising projects in São Paulo, Ceará, Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins and Amazonas, is due to be connected during this year.

***

Generating unit 01 of the Santo Agostinho 14 wind farm has received authorization from Aneel to start commercial operations.

The unit has installed capacity of 6.2MW, and the Santo Agostinho complex has a total of 434MW.

Investment in the project is 2.3bn reais.

***

Eneva plans to start operating the Futura 1 solar complex in Juazeiro, Bahia state, in April.

The venture will have 22 photovoltaic plants, with total installed capacity of 671MW.

***

Brazil has reached the 19GW mark of distributed generation (DG), according to industry association ABGD.

The figure, driven by solar energy with 98.6% of the total, also encompasses other sources such as biomass, biogas, wind, hydroelectric and natural gas cogeneration.

Currently, self-generation comprises 1.8mn micro and mini plants and 2.3mn consumer units.