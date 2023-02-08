Brazil’s Paraná state to invest close to US$660mn in infra works
Brazil’s Paraná state unveiled a plan to invest 3.4bn reais (US$655mn) in infrastructure projects in multiple areas.
The works include widening, paving and improvements of highways and urban roads, in addition to the construction of bridges and viaducts, modernization of rural roads and new port infrastructure.
The contracts for the projects will be tendered this year, the state government said in a statement.
The largest project in financial terms is a new railway hopper (Moegão), which will demand an investment of 592mn reais.
The Moegão will centralize unloading of trains that arrive at the port of Paranaguá. The area where the structure will be installed will cover almost 600,000m2 to allow for the simultaneous unloading of 180 wagons in three lines.
“When I took over in 2019 we created a project bank to speed up the contracting of studies. Now we have them ready and we managed to make the funds available to carry out another major package of works in all regions,” said governor Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior, known as Ratinho Júnior, in a press release. “When these works are concluded we will have a more integrated Paraná, ready for big investments and with quality of life for the population.”
The full list of projects can be seen via this link.
