Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Colombia and Panama have agreed to prioritize efforts to develop a long-awaited interconnection aimed at reinforcing both countries' power grids. 

The proposed 500km transmission line would improve energy security, expand clean energy supply and reduce costs for final users, according to officials. 

The announcement followed two days of talks between Colombian energy minister Irene Vélez and her Panamanian counterpart Jorge Rivera in Panama City. 

"The parties agreed to continue promoting the interconnection between both countries and established various commitments and follow-up meetings that will allow them to work together to make the Panama-Colombia electric interconnection project viable," read a statement from Panama's energy ministry. 

Vélez added, “this project allows us to advance in consolidating alliances between countries to deploy renewable energy, knowledge and new technologies.”

The cross-border power link has been on the agenda of both countries since 2001, but plans have been stymied by environmental and social concerns.

According to preliminary information, the 300kV high-voltage direct current line would connect the Cerromatoso substation in Colombia's Córdoba department and the Panamá II substation in Panamá province.

It would include a 130km underwater section and have the capacity to transport up to 400MW. 

Last week, Panamanian state transmission company Etesa filed an environmental impact statement for the proposed expansion of its 300kV Panamá II substation as part of the interconnection proposal.

Colombian officials have said the link would pave the way for renewable energy exports from the Guajira peninsula to Central America's Siepac grid while reinforcing domestic supply, particularly during El Niño drought cycles.

