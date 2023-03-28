Colombia presents its first public bus to operate with green hydrogen
Bogotá presented its first bus for public transport powered by green hydrogen.
Claudia López, mayor of the Colombian capital, said that by June at the latest the bus, which is a pilot for a sustainable mobility program, would be approved and certified to start operating in July.
The pilot, which includes the electrolyzer, the compression station, the hydrogenerator, solar panels and the bus, has a cost 22bn pesos (US$5mn).
López said the bus is part of the measures included in the Bogotá climate action plan, which envisages a 15% reduction in emissions by 2024 and 50% by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality in 2050.
"To that end we are building a clean multimodal transportation system. We already have the largest electric fleet in Latin America with 1,485 buses," López said.
The mayor was speaking at what will be the largest electric bus depot in Latin America, with a self-sustaining station and a photovoltaic system for Transmilenio, the bus rapid transit system in Bogotá.
The depot is home to an integrated system for the production of hydrogen, storage and the ‘Green Móvil’ service station in the district of Fontibón.
The green hydrogen bus will be one of a fleet of 13 units of this type that will operate in Bogotá.
The project is led by the mayor's office, Transmilenio, the Ecopetrol group, the fund for non-conventional energies and efficient energy management (FENOGE), auto parts factory FANALCA and Green Móvil.
Felipe Bayón, president of state oil company Ecopetrol, said the bus has a range of 450km with a single charge of hydrogen. It can transport 98,500 passengers per year and avoid emissions of 135t of CO2 equivalent a year.
Photo: The green hydrogen bus. CREDIT: Bogotá city hall
