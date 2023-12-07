Colombia
News

Colombia's Petro rules out new E&P licensing rounds

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 07, 2023
WTI Offshore Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane Subsea Shale Oil Location Drilling rigs Offshore Wind Shallow waters Upstream Geological mapping / Surveys NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Natural Gas Solar Onshore Wind Tight gas Mexican Mix Shale gas  Photovoltaic Heavy oil Thermosolar CSP Crude oil Oil sands Wind Onshore

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address