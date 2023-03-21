Construction costs in Argentina increased 102% year-on-year in February in Greater Buenos Aires, with other provinces reporting similar figures.

The monthly increase for February was 5.6% and for January 6.2%, statistics agency Indec reported. Sector prices increased 12.1% year-to-date.

Córdoba province's statistics office said construction costs rose 5.96% in February month-on-month and 98.8% year-on-year. January prices rose 94.8%.

Mendoza's construction association Red Edificar reported a 6.1% monthly rise for February and 13.5% for January and February combined.

As result of these increases, bids in public works tenders often exceed reference budgets.

The government has increased infrastructure spending, while the country is facing a record drought that likely will impact income from agricultural exports.

Moreover, the presidential race is intensifying and the government normally uses public works to build support. Elections are slated for October.

The head of the construction chamber, Gustavo Weiss, told Cadena 3 last month that the public works and economy ministers have promised to pay for works that have signed contracts and funds allocated in the national budget, but admitted inflation is causing problems.

“All public works contracts have a polynomial formula that tries to keep prices stable through time, which unfortunately doesn’t work with high inflation, and those contracts lose economic value and it becomes hard to execute them,” he said.