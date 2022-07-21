Corporate spending on software, ICT to grow 8%
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Other (Telecommunications Companies) ERP Mobile Network Operator Fixed Telephony Operator Smart cities CRM SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Studies Sensors Statistics Internet Service Provider Software Development Company Projects development Pay Tv Provider Economics Iot Market Prices and Forecasts Telecommunications Companies NB-IoT Security
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.