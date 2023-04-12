Dominican Republic
Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The Dominican Republic is advancing with its plan to become a cruise ship hub in the Caribbean. 

The plan is now focused on building facilities at Barahona port for receiving cruise ships.

Barahona is a freight-oriented port, which mainly handles plaster, sugar and coal. 

The works include building a new pier and a cruise terminal, local news outlet 7 Días reported the director of the ports authority, Jean Luis Rodríguez, as saying.

The authority is undertaking the project together with the tourism ministry.

Construction is expected to start around June and the pier and the terminal could become operational in December or the beginning of next year, said Rodríguez. 

The last refurbishment project at Barahona ended in 2021, when the upgraded freight terminal was inaugurated in May by President Luis Abinader.

