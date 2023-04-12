Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation
The Dominican Republic is advancing with its plan to become a cruise ship hub in the Caribbean.
The plan is now focused on building facilities at Barahona port for receiving cruise ships.
Barahona is a freight-oriented port, which mainly handles plaster, sugar and coal.
The works include building a new pier and a cruise terminal, local news outlet 7 Días reported the director of the ports authority, Jean Luis Rodríguez, as saying.
The authority is undertaking the project together with the tourism ministry.
Construction is expected to start around June and the pier and the terminal could become operational in December or the beginning of next year, said Rodríguez.
The last refurbishment project at Barahona ended in 2021, when the upgraded freight terminal was inaugurated in May by President Luis Abinader.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)
Santo Domingo-Santiago rail project rolls on
The 50km line in the Dominican Republic's capital is projected to have 41 stations.
Studies begin for proposed Dominican rail line
CABEI held a seminar in the Dominican Republic where the consulting firm in charge of executing the studies for the "Market Analysis and Regulatory...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Monorail of Santiago city
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour ago
- Project: Line 2 C of the Santo Domingo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Santo Domingo cable car line II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Port of Manzanillo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Santo Domingo Metropolitan Train
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Punta Cana Airport Terminal B Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Puerto Plata cruise terminal (New Taino Bay port)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Azua beltway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Navarrete North Beltway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Cibao International Airport Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo AM
- Company: Itrans
- Company: Consorcio Monotel SDC
- Company: Constructora TJ, SRL
- Company: Bitacora Political Consulting, SRL
- Company: Bonanza Dominicana, SAS
- Company: Consorcio Sistema MSD
- Company: Yellow Ingenieros & Arquitectos, SRL