Brazil
News

Ecopistas to raise US$230mn for São Paulo highway works

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Federal Government Highways - Roads Bonds and Shares Logistics / Supply Chains Private Investment Highway Operator Paving Works Project Finance Capex Licensing & Concessions Widening Works Financing
Brazilian highway concessionaire Ecopistas plans to issue infrastructure debentures to raise 1.18bn reais (US$227mn) for the expansion and maintenance of São Paulo state's 48.3km Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto (SP-070) federal highway.

Infrastructure debentures offer tax exemptions for investors, but issuance requires federal approval.

"From now, Ecopistas will have two years to raise funds and then carry out the works foreseen in the project approved by the federal government. Part of the proposal is the implementation of an additional lane from km 45 to km 56; pavement revitalization works; special conservation of 213 special art works; deployment of security elements along the entire highway; and revitalizing and replacing equipment and control systems," the transport ministry said in a press release.

Notwithstanding the two-year schedule, the issue is expected to be concluded by March 31. Itwill involve three tranches, the firm said in a statement.

Ecopistas, a subsidiary of highway concessionaire Ecorodovias, hired local investment bank Itaú BBA to coordinate the operation, with Santander and BTG Pactual also being involved.

The highway is connecting Marginal Tiête highway in São Paulo and Guararema municipality.

