Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle
The oil and mining sectors are expected to be the drivers of 3% economic growth in Ecuador in 2023, according to the latest projections of the central bank.
The bank said oil production this year is expected to average 521,000b/d, up 8% on 2022 but below the 531,000b/d in 2019.
The low production in 2022 was influenced by a series of factors, including problems that affected the country's two oil pipelines, and conflicts with indigenous communities that forced the closure of several fields.
Despite the fact that the country has the conditions for an increase in oil output, the bank’s forecast looks very optimistic, according to an analysis by local consultancy Grupo Spurrier.
“It’s quite an optimistic vision in the face of depressed production. Starting in 2024, we will have to fight hard so that it doesn’t fall further," the president of the consultancy, Walter Spurrier, told a webinar on the political and economic scenarios for 2023 and 2024.
To increase crude production, among other factors, it is necessary to develop new reserves in block 43 (ITT), which is complex due to the opposition of indigenous communities; hire a private operator for the Sacha field to continue exploiting it and to increase reserves; and avoid the seizure of oilfields and sabotage of facilities, as happened last year with the protests led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), says Spurrier.
According to the analyst, there is still an appetite in the world to invest in oil and interest from large companies to look for crude in prospective areas, and Ecuador has the conditions to attract that investment. However, the problem is that there is no political elite that supports development of the oil industry or official plans.
Insecurity and problems with indigenous communities are widespread, says Spurrier.
He added that in Colombia the medium and small companies that operate in Putumayo, the same hydrocarbon basin in which the most important fields in Ecuador are located, will seek to diversify and the logical thing is that they come to Ecuador, which has infrastructure to export the oil.
If those companies are attracted to Ecuador’s small fields, production can increase, Spurrier said, adding that in the case of Yasuní (block 43) large companies could be interested.
However, the government of Guillermo Lasso will have to weather political crises and will not be able to focus on long-term goals, says the expert.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)
Roundup: Paraguay financial inclusion bill, Bolivia loan relief, Ecuador digital transactions
Paraguay lawmakers recommend rejecting mandatory bank account bill as Bolivia’s financial services watchdog issues loan repayment deferral instruct...
Ecuador turns to Chinese to finance, build troubled hospital project
A court ruling barred the government from using frozen assets from a graft investigation related to the US$16mn contract for the Pedernales hospital.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Piura tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Juanicipio
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Chimbote tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Double Track Río Seco - Desaguadero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Expansion of the Armería - Manzanillo Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: El Tigre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Kuisa wind park (Tumawind)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Miraflores (Quinchia Project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Patagónica refinery (Comodoro Rivadavia refinery)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Celda Solar photovoltaic park (Stages 1 and 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Norte Santandereana de Gas S.A. E.S.P. (Norgas)
-
*This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us.* Inversiones del Nordeste S.A (INSA) is a Colom...
- Company: Inkia Energy SpA (Inkia Energy Chile)
-
Inkia Energy Chile is the local subsidiary of Peruvian firm Inkia Energy Inc., which acquires, develops, and operates power generation and distribution projects. Inkia Energy Ch...
- Company: Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ritz Instrument Transformers GmbH (RITZ)
-
RITZ is one of the world´s leading specialists for Instrument Transformers: Low and medium voltage insulated with epoxy resin, high voltage transformers insulated with oil/paper...
- Company: BofA Securities, Inc. (BofA Securities)
-
BofA Securities, Inc., formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is the global banking and global markets business division of Bank of America Corp. It was incorporated in 2013 af...
- Company: 3M México S.A. de C.V. (3M México)
- Company: S&P Global Platts
-
Platts, subsidiary of S&P Global, is a company providing international market information relative to oil & gas, petrochemical, metals, agriculture, and maritime transport secto...
- Company: Entel Perú S.A. (Entel Perú)
-
Entel Perú S.A. provides mobile telephony solutions in Peru since its incorporation as Nextel del Perú S.A. in 1988. Based in Lima, Entel Perú operates as a subsidiary of the Ch...