Bnamericas

Environmental services group eyeing Suriname oil, gas sector
Environmental permitting has begun in Suriname for a waste management project to serve the growing oil and gas industry and other sectors.
Kersten Environmental Services (KES), established by local firm Kersten and Oilmop Environmental Services of Trinidad and Tobago, has submitted documents to Suriname’s National Institute for Environment and Development (NIMOS).
The project entails the construction of a facility in the Tout Lui Faut area of Wanica district on land owned by Kersten along the Suriname river and 20km from the coast.
Tout Lui Faut is home to national oil company Staatsolie’s refinery.
“Given the expected amount of waste generated both off- and onshore, Suriname will need several WTPs [waste treatment plants] to process all waste in order to prevent contamination of the environment,” according to KES.
The developer adds that “proper waste management remains a major challenge in Suriname. While some regulations exist across different departments, there are few or limited specialized treatment services and there is limited availability for disposal.”
Suriname gas a ‘longer term’ development for Houston firm
The country’s discovered but not yet appraised gas volumes are estimated at 14Tf3.
