Jamaica
Press Release

IDB Invest Partners with JPS to Support Jamaica’s Green Energy Transformation

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Capex Energy Storage Substations Private Investment Photovoltaic Wind Climate change Multilaterals Development and Integration Bank Radial Solar Financing Primary Distribution Digital Transformation Blockchain Offshore Wind Transmission System Operator Artificial intelligence Electric vehicles Electric Power Distributor Thermosolar CSP Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Onshore Wind Network Upgrades ESG Transmission Lines Big Data Clean Energy Transition Transmission E-Commerce

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address