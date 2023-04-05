'Lack of expertise' at Mexican rail planning department – former official
Dozens of studies for new rail projects in Mexico remain in limbo following the October resignation of David Camacho Alcocer as head of regulator ARTF.
Camacho (pictured) warned that studies that began during his tenure are at risk because they have been moved to the rail and multimodal development department, part of the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT), which “does not have the expertise to evaluate them,” he told BNamericas.
“In Mexico, there is no correct planning and conceptualization of rail projects,” he said.
Camacho, an engineer, was replaced by Evaristo Iván Ángeles Zermeño, a lawyer with more than 14 years' experience in rail regulation, who was appointed by infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara.
Nuño became minister in November, after the resignation of two predecessors. Previously, he was in charge of attracting infrastructure investments.
ARTF oversees rail traffic, concessions, investments and infrastructure and is controlled by SICT.
Portfolio
Camacho helped develop a portfolio that includes the Tellez-AIFA suburban train, the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey train, the García-Saltillo train, Colima-Manzanillo port line and the Campeche light rail.
“There were ... 15 projects, and we had another 20 requested, which never came out,” he said, adding that all of these studies were transferred to the rail and multimodal development department, except the Campeche train.
Although the department is also part of the SICT, it “should not be carrying out studies because it doesn't have the faculties,” Camacho said.
According to the finance ministry’s investment portfolio, the rail and multimodal development department is analyzing 35 projects, while ARTF has only two, including the Campeche rail.
Mexico City-Querétaro train
The ministry is currently advancing works like the Mexico City-Toluca interurban train and the Lechería–AIFA rail branch that will link to Felipe Ángeles international airport in Mexico state.
Nuño also announced a plan last week to begin planning for the Mexico City-Querétaro high-speed train. He told a press conference that Kansas City Southern México (KCSM) should present a proposal to develop the line, as it already has the concession in that area.
"He has no idea what he's talking about," Camacho said, recalling that the project has faced several problems, leading the previous government to abandon it. "What needs to be done is a very serious demand and market study, and that takes several months, not weeks," he said.
