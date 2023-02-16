Brazil and China
Lula set to seek investments and trade diversification during China trip

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to visit China in March to deepen trade and investment ties.

"We had a preparatory meeting with several ministries regarding this visit to China. The goal is to attract more investments. We have many possibilities with China in renewable energies, green hydrogen, infrastructure, health, aerospace, education, science and technology, agriculture," vice president Geraldo Alckmin told a press conference.

While not providing an exact date, Alckmin added that the government also seeks to diversify trade with China. This goal faces some challenges because of different perspectives, however.

"The trade agenda to be diversified depends more on investors’ efforts than on the government, since it depends on the ability of companies to make their products more competitive," Tulio Cariello, research director at the China-Brazil business council, told BNamericas.

"I would say that at this moment it is easier to have a diversification of Chinese investments, since this is already happening, for example, with China looking at different sectors to invest in Brazil, such as the technology area," added Cariello.

China became Brazil’s biggest trade partner during Lula’s first two terms from 2003 to 2010, replacing the US. Chinese investments rocketed during the period, too.

For the government, China is a crucial partner. Before his visits to Argentina, Uruguay and the US, Lula did not consult with ministers, but he is keen to collect different perspectives on the trip to Beijing.

"The involvement of several ministries … preparing this visit, shows that China is very important for Brazil in different areas and too big a partner to be ignored by any cabinet," said Cariello.

