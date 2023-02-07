MEF promotes the advance of projects that involve total investment of over US$25bn
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Statement from the Ministry of Economy and Finance
February 7, 2023
The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), through the Specialized Investment Monitoring Team (EESI), promoted in the last 2 months the progress of the execution of road infrastructure projects, ports, airports, electricity transmission lines, distribution of natural gas and mining, which represent a total investment of more than US$ 25 billion.
The EESI is a specialized unit of the MEF that provides permanent monitoring and technical support in all stages of large-scale investment projects, for compliance with their schedules and execution of their investment.
Among these projects are:
- Line 2 of the Lima Metro: authorization was obtained for the interference with the track of Station 6 and the release of interference and delivery of the area of Station 8 was completed, which will enable civil works for US$ 56 million.
- Deepening Retamas: the modification of the Citizen Participation Plan was approved, which will allow the beginning of the environmental evaluation of a US$ 130 million investment project. Likewise, the Third Supporting Technical Report (ITS) was approved to carry out improvement works for US$ 20 million.
- Red Vial 4: the ITS of the San Pedrito Polvorín and the Excess Material Deposit were approved, which allows the works of the Chimbote Avoidance to continue with an investment of US$ 148 million.
- Chancay Port Terminal: the authorizations for dumping industrial wastewater (relocation of 3 submarine emitters) were approved, which makes it possible to complete the area required to carry out the dredging of the port operational area, in other aspects.
- Chinchero International Airport: the execution of the Archaeological Evaluation Plan was authorized: "Racchi Ayllu and Huayllabamba Neighborhood Road," a necessary milestone for the approval of the Technical File of the Neighborhood Road.
- 500 kV La Niña – Miguel Grau link: the semi-detailed Environmental Impact Study was approved, thus meeting one of the main milestones for the start of construction of the project, with an investment of US$ 146 million.
- South Dock Expansion: the easement contract for the construction of an electric power substation was signed, which will provide energy for the new infrastructure and equipment of Phase 2 of the expansion of the dock; a project that includes a total investment of US$ 620 million.
- Yanacocha: the operation of the flow increase from 1,500 to 2,000 m3/h was authorized between the PAD Carachugo Stage 14 and the Pampa Larga Plant of the "Yanacocha Leaching Plant" benefit concession, this will allow optimizing the operation and maintaining the production of the Yanacocha mining unit, which would contribute to making the Yanacocha Sulfides project viable.
The actions of the EESI are aligned with the measures of the Con Punche Peru plan, which seek to promote the execution of a diversified portfolio of large-scale investment projects. To date, this specialized team accompanies 123 projects in the transportation, electricity, sanitation, telecommunications, mining, hydrocarbons, agriculture-agri-food, health and real estate sectors; with a total estimated investment of US$ 68.371 billion.
Peru govt survives vote of confidence and unveils major infrastructure plans
BNamericas looks at the most important plans that were presented in congress by the Boluarte administration.
Peruvian business confidence improves after Castillo's removal
The monthly survey of Peruvian companies, financial institutions and economic analysts by the BCRP shows that more of them are expecting economic g...
