The members of Mexican cement association Canacem plan to reduce CO2 emissions by 17% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Mexico is a top 20 global cement producer. In 2016, the local industry emitted 629kg of CO2 per ton of cement produced.

The global average that year was 614kg CO2/t, with Austria emitting 428kg CO2/t, Germany 470kg CO2/t, Brazil 579kg CO2/t, and the UK 582kg CO2/t, according to a joint report by Canacem and Inter-American cement federation Ficem.

To reduce emissions, Canacem has rehabilitated quarries, recycled material from other industries, built an inclusive culture, modernized equipment and promoted co-processing, among others.

Co-processing and creating more environmentally friendly products are crucial for achieving the 2030 goal.

Also, “the analysis towards 2030 adopts the guidelines established by the European Cement Research Academy, which highlight the clinker factor, co-processing, and energy efficiency as the main indicators,” Canacem head Jaime Hill Tinoco told reporters during the presentation of the plan on Wednesday.

The head of Canacem’s sustainability committee, Carlos Medina Ayala, said, “where are the opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint? Basically, in the trituration of raw matter like limestone and clay, and the milling of this mix so it can be fed to the calcination systems of the clinker production ovens – which is where most of the energy is needed.”

Producing clinker remains a highly energy-intensive process, Ficem head María José García Jaramillo said during the event. But the material can be substituted with others during the cement milling process, Medina added.

Hill said, “as an industry, we are in the process of developing new types of cement that include the use of supplementary materials to reduce the clinker proportion, therefore the acceptance [of these products] in the market and the construction industry is paramount.“

Market acceptance was still a key obstacle to the CO2 reduction plan, which also involves using 66% less clinker content, according to Hill.

Waste co-processing should reach 32%. According to Medina, a wide range of materials can be co-processed like tires, oils and urban solid waste. Materials “can be used in the production of cement either as energy agents in co-processing, or as additives to reduce the clinker factor,” he said.

To take these steps and increase their impact, Hill said, related laws must be strengthened, green financing must be promoted, and cooperation intensify.

Canacem represents major players Cemento y Concreto Moctezuma, Cementos Fortaleza, Cemex México, Concretos Cruz Azul, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua and Holcim México.