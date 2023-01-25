Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1
Statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT)
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
SICT and FAA agreed that the speedy recovery of Category 1 is a priority for the governments of Mexico and the United States, in order to guarantee the air safety of more than 30 million passengers.
The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to continue with the audit process of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), through an exercise of technical assistance from next February 6 to 19, so that Mexico is prepared and can recover Category 1 in aviation safety as soon as possible.
This was reported by the head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara, after specifying that among the actions carried out by Mexico, the initiative for a reform of the Civil Aviation Law to strengthen the powers of the AFAC in verification and operational safety stands out; regulatory investigation of accidents and incidents; issuance, suspension, cancellation or revocation of certificates of psychophysical aptitude; in addition to the incorporation of an area of aviation medicine to evaluate technical-aeronautical personnel.
Likewise, he indicated that the AFAC developed a Comprehensive Action Plan to address the final audit phase of the International Aviation Safety Assessment Program (IASA, for its acronym in English).
Said plan, he emphasized, will facilitate the recovery of Category 1 with the implementation of an updated Platform for the Electronic Notification of Differences System of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with the modifications to the Aeronautical legislation. National and the adoption of the new amendments to the ICAO standards.
As well as responding to the 316 FAA IASA audit questions and self-assessment of possible gaps in all areas of the AFAC and compliance with the 39 "findings" detected during the review of the past technique.
The meeting was chaired by Billy Nolen, interim administrator of the FAA and its technical staff.
The heads of the SICT and the FAA agreed that the prompt recovery of Category 1 is a priority for the governments of Mexico and the United States, in order to guarantee the air safety of more than 30 million passengers.
In view of this, he said that they are working with a joint team of technicians and specialists of the highest level in aviation matters, who make the greatest effort, to expedite all the review processes in favor of promptly achieving the recategorization of Mexican aviation.
During the meeting, a collaboration agreement between the FAA and AFAC was proposed to maintain the best standards and practices of air transport regulatory agencies in the future.
The Mexican delegation that attended the high-level meeting that took place in the US capital was also made up of the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons; the general director of the AFAC, Miguel Enrique Vallin Osuna; and the Mexican ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma.
--o0o--
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Macquarie Capital expands Latin America infrastructure & energy team, naming Kevin Nobels managing director
Kevin Nobels will focus on driving infrastructure and energy investments for Macquarie Capital in Latin America.
Citigroup sees potential for project finance growth in Latin America
Daniel O'Czerny, director of global infrastructure finance for Latin America at Citi, talked with BNamericas about the outlook for infrastructure f...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ing. Roberto Ayala Station – Dos Bocas Railway Branch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mayan Train
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Maya Train - Chetumal-Escárcega Section (Stretch 7)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mayan Train - Tulum-Chetumal Section (Section 6)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Third stage of the beltway for the metropolitan area of Monterrey (second phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Third stage of the beltway for the metropolitan area of Monterrey (first phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Yucatan Sustainable Stadium (ESY)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Puerto Manzanillo expansion in the Vaso II of the Cuyutlán Lagoon
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Trolleybus Chalco - Santa Martha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mexicali Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gobierno del Estado de Querétaro
- Company: Promovías Terrestres, S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Evaluación Integral de Obras Civiles, S.A. de C.V. (EIOC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Yutong de México S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene)
-
Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene) is a Mexican construction company founded in 1992 and based in the municipality of General Escobedo, Nuevo Leon prov...
- Company: Corporativo Olmeca Maya Mexica
- Company: Ingenieros Civiles Asociados S.A. de C.V. (ICA México)
-
Ingenieros Civiles Asociados is a Mexican provider of construction services for the development of heavy urban works and specialized infrastructure projects in the country. In 2...
- Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California (EEBC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Laymon Eléctrica S.A. de C.V. (Laymon Transformadores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Instituto Politécnico de Sinaloa