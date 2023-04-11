NEW REPORT: Oil & Gas capex 2023
Oil and gas investments in Latin America and the Caribbean are on track to rise 8% in 2023, even amidst macroeconomic turbulence and the accelerating clean energy transition.
According to the latest available figures collated by BNamericas, 28 of the region's biggest oil and gas operators expect to allocate US$192bn to their global portfolio of projects this year compared to realized capital expenditure of US$177bn in 2022.
Six of the largest national oil companies – excluding Venezuela’s PDVSA, for which figures were not available – have budgeted US$43bn, 9% higher than the 2021 figure of US$39.4bn.
There is a fear that galloping inflation, geopolitical events and global economic headwinds have unleashed a perfect storm on the oil and gas supply chain.
But rising costs are not the only reason for higher capital spending among oil and gas operators. In the case of Brazil, Guyana and Suriname, a now or never approach has emerged as governments and companies race to develop reserves while demand remains strong and prices favorable.
There is also the need to guarantee energy security, as investments in low carbon sources are still not enough to bridge the gap between supply and demand.
News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
More details of Zama development plan surface
Four partners, including Mexico's federal oil company Pemex, expect to make the final investment decision regarding the major discovery after the r...
Pemex and Talos present Zama field development plan
The plan involves the construction of two offshore platforms and the spudding and completion of 46 wells in the offshore Mexican field.
