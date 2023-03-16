Peru is once again facing the consequences of failing to advance with disaster prevention projects after torrential rains, exacerbated by Cyclone Yaku, particularly on the country's northern coast.

Despite a portfolio of preventive infrastructure works amounting to nearly 5.5bn soles (US$1.4bn), progress has been very slow, allowing the rains and ensuing mudslides to cause devastation and dozens of fatalities.

Reconstruction authority ARCC, originally founded to handle the aftermath of similar havoc caused by the El Niño phenomenon in 2017, has focused on replacing damaged infrastructure, but not on preventive works. This has meant that rivers have again overflowed leading to serious flooding and landslides, particularly in Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque regions.

The government has already announced that the ARCC will be reformed to prioritize preventive works that have not yet been carried out.

These include 31 large initiatives, of which 19 involve works to prevent flooding along various rivers, as well as seven drainage system projects and five sets of works on vulnerable ravines that channel floodwaters.

The progress of these works has been very slow. As of mid-October, the ARCC stated that progress had only reached 21%, despite most the projects having been outlined after the 2017 crisis.

Fernando Gonzales, senior economist at local economic think tank IPE, told BNamericas that only 25% of the 5.5bn soles that ARCC has spent in the last three years has gone to preventive projects.

The underlying problem lies in not having developed these initiatives in parallel with reconstruction plans.

“A lot of work has been done on the reconstruction of schools, hospitals … but no work has been done on river management. When we became aware of this situation, we immediately restructured the institution and established three lines of action. The first was a rapid action plan to prioritize all projects related to river and stream management,” Rosmary Cornejo, who took over as the new head of the ARCC in January, said in a release from the agency.

However, the ARCC reports that works have only just started on flood controls on the Chicama and Virú rivers (costing 683mn soles), while improvements in the León ravine in Trujillo region (537mn soles) have progressed 13%. Gonzales added that the project to modify the San Idelfonso ravine, also in Trujillo, has progressed only 30% in terms of budget execution (320mn soles) and that construction progress is probably less.

IMPACT

Although the damage is still below the 20bn soles caused by El Niño in 2017, the figures are worrying, with a first estimate by Credicorp Capital Asset Management published by local paper Gestión putting the economic losses due to Cyclone Yaku and the rains at 13bn soles so far.

Source: Indeci

IPE has not yet made its own estimate of the damage, according to Gonzales, but he said it would be significant. The agriculture sector, an important industry in northern Peru, has been seriously impacted and the estimated losses could rise if the rains persist, according to Credicorp.

Peru's national civil defense institute (Indeci) has reported that 59 people have died and eight are missing since the rainy season began in September, while around 5,000 homes have been destroyed or made uninhabitable and over 21,000 more have suffered significant damage.

Mitigating the damage will not be easy. The rains have not only exposed the slow progress of works to prevent floods, but also the poor design of roads, tunnels and bridges, and the lack of basic drainage systems. Preventive planning is clearly needed at all levels of government: national, regional and local.

According to pollster Datum, President Dina Boluarte's approval rating rose from just 16% in January to 19% in February, but her recent declarations that Peru lacks the machinery, equipment and tools to control disasters were not well received by the public.

"Regardless of whether or not she is to blame [for the devastation], Boluarte is going to be affected as she is the Head of State," Camilo Carrillo, infrastructure head at EY Perú, told BNamericas.