Peru’s transport and communications ministry (MTC) started public consultation on a plan to reduce the digital divide.

The consultation is open through April 13 and the details can be downloaded via the Documents tab on the right-hand side.

Measures to promote new telecoms infrastructure in areas with limited services would include spectrum allocation, facilitating sharing and reinforcement of the RDNFO backbone network.

It is also proposed to strengthen the mechanism of investment commitments in exchange for the payment of spectrum fees and make licensed and unlicensed bands available.

In January, private investment promotion agency ProInversión resumed the 4G tender process, after it had to be redesigned due to lack of interest. The tender covers the AWS-3 and 2.3GHz bands.

MTC estimates that infrastructure sharing among core network operators could generate capex savings of 17% and 50% for sharing or use of 2G/3G infrastructure for 4G.

Subsidies for infrastructure in under-connected areas and for devices are also being evaluated.

To promote private investment, a regulatory sandbox is planned so payment obligations, including fines or spectrum fees, can be calculated and converted into infrastructure investment obligations.

BACKBONE

The document said "the potential of the national fiber optics backbone network, regional networks and those owned by the State must be enabled so that they can be used to reduce the gap in services."

This network should be concessioned to a private company. Currently, it is administrated by Pronatel, which took over after the contract with Azteca Comunicaciones ended.

“It is noted that the rate of the national fiber optics backbone network is at values above the market average, so today the possibility of making an adjustment is being evaluated, particularly in the nodes where the network is the unique one, where its impact would be of greater importance to provide services to the least served areas,” the document said.

This evaluation is consistent with a report by the working group formed to evaluate the future of the 13,500km backbone. The working group recommended that services be offered to end users as well, new services be created, and that regional networks are being integrated.

Additionally, it recommends strengthening the connectivity network for public entities Rednace, which will operate through RDNFO. According to the group, infrastructure from private operators could also be used.

DIGITAL DIVIDE

The ministry said 4% of Peru’s districts do not have cellular base stations, while 31% do not have fiber optics nodes. In addition, 76,300 areas do not have mobile service coverage.

High population concentration impacts investment sustainability. In Peru, 80% of the population lives in 2% of the main centers.

Fiber optics networks have grown from 13,400km in 2013 to 104,000km in 2022, with private fiber optics reaching 80,400km, although many sections overlap.

The number of districts without fiber optics has fallen from 1,537 in 2014 to 585 in 2022. However, growth, also in the mobile segment, has been slowing down. Meanwhile, the number of base stations has grown by 128% between 2014 and 2022.

Mobile network operators account for 66% of installed base stations, passive infrastructure providers for 21% and rural mobile operators for 13%.