Peruvian business confidence takes big hit from ongoing protests
Peru's business community is no longer positive about the change in government after the removal of former president Pedro Castillo.
Business expectations have dropped sharply and economic analysts have now cut their GDP growth expectations to 2.1% for this year, down from 2.5% last month, while inflation forecasts have risen to 4.6% from 4.3%, according to the central bank (BCRP).
According to the economy and finance ministry, (MEF), the protests and roadblocks in the wake of the end of Castillo's administration had caused cumulative losses of 2.43bn soles (US$635mn) as of January 26.
Meanwhile, the latest survey of more than 300 representatives of companies, financial institutions and economic analysts by the BCRP shows that only 32% expect an economic improvement in the next three months, some 10 percentage points fewer than a month ago.
That figure is the lowest seen since June 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic crisis, which led Peruvian GDP to dive 11.1% that year, and it is also under the percentage recorded (33.6%) during the first month of Castillo's government in August 2021, when it was believed that Peru would take a sharp turn to the left.
Expectations for the next 12 months follow similar behavior, with only 47% believing that the economy will improve within a year, down from 54% in the previous survey.
PERSISTENCE
There will likely be little improvement in confidence if the government, lawmakers and representatives of the protesters fail to reach some kind of truce. Although congress again debated a proposal to bring elections forward to this year, it was rejected, which has increased frustration among the public. The option of early elections is one of the few clear ways of easing the crisis.
International institutions have also begun to reduce their forecasts for the Peruvian economy for this year. Moody's Investor Service downgraded Peru's long-term rating to 'negative' from 'stable', with Jaime Reusche, senior sovereign risk analyst at Moody’s, saying that his 2.3% estimate for Peruvian GDP growth in 2023 has significant downside risks and that the country's rating could be lowered if there is permanent damage to institutions, according to the local magazine SEMANAeconómica.
What is certainly true is that Peru's conflict is beginning to gain more attention internationally and that will have serious consequences for the country's business sector.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Peru)
Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans
An expert from Moody’s outlines the execution risks that the Argentine authorities are facing, while also commenting on other Latin American countr...
Peru's central bank expects inflation to be back on target next year
Regarding the exchange rate, Peru is one of the few countries where the local currency has performed well against the dollar.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Block FZA-M-407
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-338
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-405
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-403
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-401
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-399
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-336
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-334
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-332
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-330
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Antremar, S.R.L. (Antremar)
- Company: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)
-
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a Santiago-based non-metallic miner engaged in the production and distribution of specialty fertilizers. The company operates in...
- Company: Pomagalski S.A. (Poma)
-
Pomagalski S.A. (Poma) is a French group engaged in the design, building, installation of transportation systems for specific industries, with a special focus on ropeway systems...
- Company: Cordoba Minerals Corp. (Cordoba Minerals)
-
Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based resource exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. The firm i...
- Company: Cabot Corporation (Cabot)
- Company: Exterran Energy de México S.A. de C.V. (Exterran Energy de México)
-
Exterran Energy de México is the local entity of Exterran Corporation, an international full-service provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions for the midstream hydrocarbon s...