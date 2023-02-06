Peru's business community is no longer positive about the change in government after the removal of former president Pedro Castillo.

Business expectations have dropped sharply and economic analysts have now cut their GDP growth expectations to 2.1% for this year, down from 2.5% last month, while inflation forecasts have risen to 4.6% from 4.3%, according to the central bank (BCRP).

According to the economy and finance ministry, (MEF), the protests and roadblocks in the wake of the end of Castillo's administration had caused cumulative losses of 2.43bn soles (US$635mn) as of January 26.

Meanwhile, the latest survey of more than 300 representatives of companies, financial institutions and economic analysts by the BCRP shows that only 32% expect an economic improvement in the next three months, some 10 percentage points fewer than a month ago.

That figure is the lowest seen since June 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic crisis, which led Peruvian GDP to dive 11.1% that year, and it is also under the percentage recorded (33.6%) during the first month of Castillo's government in August 2021, when it was believed that Peru would take a sharp turn to the left.

Expectations for the next 12 months follow similar behavior, with only 47% believing that the economy will improve within a year, down from 54% in the previous survey.

PERSISTENCE

There will likely be little improvement in confidence if the government, lawmakers and representatives of the protesters fail to reach some kind of truce. Although congress again debated a proposal to bring elections forward to this year, it was rejected, which has increased frustration among the public. The option of early elections is one of the few clear ways of easing the crisis.

International institutions have also begun to reduce their forecasts for the Peruvian economy for this year. Moody's Investor Service downgraded Peru's long-term rating to 'negative' from 'stable', with Jaime Reusche, senior sovereign risk analyst at Moody’s, saying that his 2.3% estimate for Peruvian GDP growth in 2023 has significant downside risks and that the country's rating could be lowered if there is permanent damage to institutions, according to the local magazine SEMANAeconómica.

What is certainly true is that Peru's conflict is beginning to gain more attention internationally and that will have serious consequences for the country's business sector.