São Paulo state will present infrastructure projects during a roadshow in the UK, Spain and France this week, while governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and other officials will meet with potential investors.

"The purpose of the trip is to attract investments to the state, present the project portfolio of the São Paulo Investment Partnerships Program (PPI-SP) and strengthen relations with government and sector leaders of the countries that will be visited," the state government said in a press release

"[Gomes de Freitas] will meet with CEOs, investment funds and investors interested in starting or expanding operations across São Paulo municipalities, as well as investors for concessions, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and planned privatizations," it added.

Earlier this year, the state presented 15 concession and PPP priorities involving 180bn reais (US$34.3bn) as part of its private investment program.

Priority projects offer opportunities in the water, highway and urban mobility segments.

Gomes de Freitas was infrastructure minister between January 2019 and March 2022, when the federal government advanced a series of concessions and PPPs.