São Paulo state presents infra projects during Europe roadshow
São Paulo state will present infrastructure projects during a roadshow in the UK, Spain and France this week, while governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and other officials will meet with potential investors.
"The purpose of the trip is to attract investments to the state, present the project portfolio of the São Paulo Investment Partnerships Program (PPI-SP) and strengthen relations with government and sector leaders of the countries that will be visited," the state government said in a press release
"[Gomes de Freitas] will meet with CEOs, investment funds and investors interested in starting or expanding operations across São Paulo municipalities, as well as investors for concessions, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and planned privatizations," it added.
Earlier this year, the state presented 15 concession and PPP priorities involving 180bn reais (US$34.3bn) as part of its private investment program.
Priority projects offer opportunities in the water, highway and urban mobility segments.
Gomes de Freitas was infrastructure minister between January 2019 and March 2022, when the federal government advanced a series of concessions and PPPs.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's machinery and equipment sector gearing up for brighter future
José Velloso, president of industrial machinery and equipment association Abimaq, talks with BNamericas about the outlook and main drivers for the ...
Brazil moves forward with Argentina bridge project
The 950m bridge will connect the Brazilian municipality of Porto Xavier with Argentina's San Javier.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
- Project: Brasilia light rail - first phase
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: DP World Santos Port Terminal Expansion (former Embraport)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Juscelino Kubtischeck railway (EFJK) (Barra de São Francisco-Brasília, EF-030)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: BA-052 route improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Southeast bypass for the Natal metropolitan region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Guaratuba Bridge and its accesses
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Estrada de Ferro EF-233 railway (Suape/PE - Curral Novo/PI)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: São Paulo metro line 9-Emerald extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Belo Horizonte north beltway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Maracaju-Paranaguá port railway, Cascavel-Foz do Iguazú section (Cascavel-Foz do Iguazú grain railway)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
- Company: Conasa Infraestrutura S.A. (Conasa)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Construtora Quebec S.A. (Quebec Engenharia)
-
Construtora Quebec S.A. (Quebec Engenharia) is a Brazilian engineering firm, mainly focused on building hydroelectric power plants and other power projects. Founded in 1990, the...
- Company: Consorcio Concremat - Setec
- Company: Crasa Infraestrutura S.A.
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: CONCREGEO Engenharia Ltda
- Company: EBM Engenharia Ltda (EBM Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Emerson Electric Co., Sucursal Brasil (Emerson Electric Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Consorcio TPF Engenharia - Engecorps
-
TPF Engenharia - Engecorps Consortium is a partnership formed by TPF Engenharia Ltda., and Engecorps Engenharia SA for the implementation of the Tietê River Sanitation project, ...
- Company: Consórcio GPO - Systra - Rhein Schirato Meireles - Cescon Barrieu
-
GPO - Systra - Rhein Schirato Meireles - Cescon Barrieu Consortium is a partnership formed by GPO Sistran Engineering Ltd., Systra Engineering and Consulting Ltd., Rhein Schirat...