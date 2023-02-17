Peru
Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Investments in Peruvian port infrastructure grew 20% in 2022 to US$119mn, according to transport infrastructure regulator Ositran. 

Ports were the category with one of the highest growth rates, while others such as highways and railway projects registered falls despite the large amounts spent.

BNamericas reviews the latest milestones for projects under development and those where construction is set to start.

CHANCAY

At the Chancay megaport, located north of Lima and developed by the Peruvian subsidiary of Chinese company Cosco Shipping Ports, construction advanced steadily during 4Q22. According to a report from mining company Volcan – a shareholder of the subsidiary with a 40% stake – construction of the main breakwater advanced from 1.3km to 2.2km, which would represent 83% progress of that phase. The total cost of the port is US$3.6bn and it is expected to start operations in 4Q24.

Works on the secondary breakwater have already finished, and the electrical substation – construction on which began in 3Q22 – is 32% complete. The construction of access roads and the underground tunnel is 40% complete, according to the company. 

Regarding permits, the economy and finance minstry approved the pending authorizations for the discharge of industrial wastewater, which will allow dredging to continue.

SAN NICOLÁS

The new San Nicolás dock, a project estimated at US$350mn to be developed by iron ore mining company Shougang Hierro Perú, obtained the pending documentation to start works. Port authority APN finally delivered the port authorization permit for the construction of the pier located in Ica region, south of Lima.

“The deadline to start works depends fundamentally on the company. I don't think it will take more than three months, so in April or May they will be starting,” Juan Carlos Paz, a transport specialist and former head of water transport at the transport and communications ministry, told BNamericas. According to APN, the works will take three years and eight months.

MARCONA

Another pending project – and a large one – is the port of Marcona, in the south of Ica region and near the border with Arequipa region. José Salardi, head of investment promotion agency ProInversión, recently said they are about to declare the project of public interest and that it will probably be awarded directly. “The port was proposed by a company – Jinzhao Mining Perú – that has the Pampa de Pongo [iron ore] project in Marcona. The port is very advanced at the level of studies by the company that proposed it,” Salardi told BNamericas. The award is expected in September or October.

CALLAO SOUTH DOCK

Finally, regarding developments in the port of Callao in Lima, a contract was signed for the construction of an electric substation for the south dock expansion to supply power for phase 2. In the case of the north terminal, operating company APM Terminals Callao acquired two cranes for US$25mn and will continue to acquire capital goods for stage 3 of the project.

