Trinidad and Tobago readying three upstream licensing rounds
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Subsea Licensing & Concessions Tenders Upstream Company Shale gas Oil sands Shallow waters Green Hydrogen WTI Deepwater Geological mapping / Surveys Coalbed methane Tight gas Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Government program Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Photovoltaic Crude oil Drilling rigs Heavy oil Upstream Onshore Offshore Clean Energy Transition Location Mexican Mix
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish