Are Brazil’s authorized free-market energy projects coming out of the drawer?
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Onshore Wind Transmission Lines Run of the river Electric Power Distributor Water levels Distributed Generation Mini Hydro Power purchase agreement (PPA) Fossil fuels Hydro Dam Hydro Natural Gas Generation Capacity Coal Generation Fuel oils Photovoltaic Electric Power Producer Statistics Bunker oil/Diesel oil Nuclear
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.