Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration has presented a long-awaited fiscal plan that is intended to replace the current government spending limit.

The administration proposes that growth in federal government expenditure will be limited to 70% of the increase in revenue projected for the same year. In practice, the government intends to work with a new regime to limit spending, ensuring that it grows more slowly than revenue, thus improving public finances.

Meanwhile, the new rule also establishes a minimum for public investment, which is estimated at 70bn-75bn reais (US$13.8bn-14.8bn), and which can then be adjusted by recorded inflation year by year, government officials said during a press conference to present the plan.

"Establishing a minimum for investment is a great solution, because the government will be able to halt reductions in investment in priority areas such as infrastructure, which in recent years have suffered greatly from the cuts in public investment," Roberto Guimarães, planning and economic director at local industry and infrastructure association Abdib, told BNamericas.

"The government's strategy will now be to use the resources it has from the budget to multiply investments in infrastructure, since the priority will be PPPs, which will also attract private sector investments for projects," said Guimarães, a former national treasury secretary.

The aim of the proposal, which must be approved by congress, is to replace the current spending cap, a fiscal rule in force since 2017, imposed by the administration of President Michel Temer to limit the growth of expenditure to the inflation recorded the previous year.

Lula has repeatedly criticized the spending cap, saying it limits the government's ability to make investments, including in long-term infrastructure projects.

That criticism has gained momentum, since in recent years these rules have not been respected, due to extraordinary spending approved by the previous government under Jair Bolsonaro, mainly during the pandemic.

The government stressed that the proposed rule is sufficient to control public spending and not generate impacts on inflation.

"One of the main goals of the new fiscal rule is to eliminate the [government] primary deficit in 2024. In the following years, the proposal foresees the delivery of a surplus in public accounts of 0.50% in 2025 and 1.0% in 2026. This measure is essential to guarantee the stability of the Brazilian economy, reduce inflation, stimulate private investment and attract new international investments," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The proposal is also a direct message from the finance ministry to the central bank. In recent months, the government's relationship with central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto has been tense, as the monetary authority has insisted on keeping the Selic benchmark interest rate at high levels (currently at 13.75%), citing persistent inflation pressures and also the lack of a clear plan to control government expenditure.

The major banks in Brazil seem to be in favor of the government's proposed plan.

"By being creative, flexible and simple, the new fiscal rule represents a step forward and it maintains the principles of the fiscal responsibility law and the spending cap. This represents a combination of restricting expenses and generating fiscal surpluses, which increases the prospect of lower fiscal pressure in the future, creating room for a reduction in interest rates," said Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of Brazilian bank Bradesco, in a written statement.