With the acquisition of Brazil’s ES Gás, Energisa joined a growing group of companies that operate in both the local oil and gas (O&G) and electric power markets.

As the energy transition advances amid concerns over supply security, domestic and multinational firms are diversifying their local portfolios, changing the traditional business landscape.

BNamericas takes a look at some of the major players that are simultaneously investing in O&G and electricity production and/or distribution (regasification) in Brazil.

PETROBRAS

The Brazilian state-run oil giant operates several plants fired by natural gas from its local fields or LNG regasified at its terminals in Rio de Janeiro and Ceará states.

It is currently assessing the possibility of developing offshore wind and green hydrogen projects.

EQUINOR

The Norwegian company has PV solar power projects in operation or under construction in Brazil and recently signed an MOU with Petrobras to study offshore wind projects.

ENEVA

The local private company is betting on new reservoir-to-wire (R2W) projects in the Parnaíba and Amazonas basins, consisting of thermal plants fueled by gas produced from its onshore fields.

Last year, Eneva closed a contract with Vale to supply LNG to the mining company in Maranhão state.

Also in 2022, the company acquired Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe Participações (Celsepar), which holds all of the rights to expand the 1.6GW Porto de Sergipe plant, with an additional pipeline of 3.2GW of expansion projects.

It is also building the Futura I PV solar power complex in Bahia state, which will have a total installed capacity of 671MW.

SHELL

The Anglo-Dutch major is part of a joint venture with Pátria Investimentos and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems for the Marlim Azul thermal plant being built in Rio de Janeiro state, powered by its pre-salt natural gas.

Shell has several solar projects under development and is also eyeing the offshore wind market, having submitted six undertakings for environmental analysis by federal agency Ibama.

COSAN

Through Raízen, a JV with Shell, the Brazilian group has biogas/biomethane projects that also generate electric power.

Meanwhile, via Compass Gás e Energia, the company operates in the gas distribution segment and is building an LNG regasification terminal (TRSP) in São Paulo.

TOTALENERGIES

The operator of the Lapa pre-salt field and a partner in various Petrobras-operated offshore assets, in 2022 the French multinational formed a JV with Casa dos Ventos focused on renewable energy generation.

BP ENERGY

Through its 50-50 JV with Lightsource, the British group is developing 4GWp of PV solar projects in Brazil.

It is also part of the Gas Natural Açu (GNA) consortium, responsible for the development of a natural gas hub at Açu Port (pictured) in Rio de Janeiro in partnership with Prumo Logística, Siemens and State Power Investment Corporation.

GALP

The Portuguese company will invest US$5bn in Brazil in the next 10-15 years, with 50% of the capex for oil and gas and the other half for renewable energy.

While developing a 5GW portfolio of wind and solar power, the company – which holds a stake in the country’s top-producing field Tupi – is also increasing its local natural gas sales.

ORIGEM ENERGIA

The group is building a thermoelectric park in the Alagoas onshore hub with power generation capacity of 330MW. The complex is composed of seven flexible gas-to-wire plants.

IMETAME ENERGIA

The Brazilian company operates onshore oil and gas fields in Espírito Santo and Bahia states and is developing new thermal plants to be fired by its own hydrocarbon output.

VIBRA ENERGIA

A former subsidiary of Petrobras, Vibra is investing in biogas/biomethane and renewable energy generation projects.

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY

The US company is building liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals in Santa Catarina and Pará states. In the latter case, the facility will supply gas to the Barcarena (Novo Tempo) thermal plant and Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery.

CEIBA ENERGY

The company is developing the Portocem LNG-to-power project, in Ceará, which comprises a thermal plant that is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

Part of the gas will be directed to the local distributor Cegás through a new pipeline that will be connected to a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).