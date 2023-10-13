Bnamericas

The water and sewerage sector in Brazil has until 2033 to achieve ambitious national coverage targets, a situation that is creating opportunities for a range of stakeholders.

Sanitation and water services have undergone a major transformation in the country since congress approved a regulation in mid-2020 that facilitates the entrance of private sector companies into a segment that was previously dominated by state-owned firms.

One of the reasons why that regulation was enacted was that Brazil's water and sewage coverage was well below international standards, with around half the population lacking adequate services at the time.

In parallel with paving the way for more private sector companies to move into the industry, the framework also established obligations for cities to achieve almost universal coverage for the public by 2033.

If cities are unable to achieve that target, local governments may suffer severe sanctions, such as the federal government blocking budget allocations for a certain period of time.

However, these requirements carry significant risks both because of the heavy long-term investments needed and the possibility of further regulatory changes that could swing the pendulum back toward state-owned companies, such as those proposed by the federal government recently but which were rejected by congress.

INVESTMENT

With the approval of the updated regulations in 2020, private sector companies started to enter the sector and boost investment. This has gradually increased coverage, but the investment needs are still huge and the unserved or underserved population remains very large.

Currently, of the population of 203mn, around 33mn Brazilians still lack access to potable water and almost 100mn lack sewerage collection and treatment services.

Due to the pressing need for new projects and investments to improve water and sewerage systems, even the experts have found it difficult to quantify the real investment requirements, but they are certainly very significant.

When the rules were altered three years ago, KPMG estimated in a study that Brazil would require total investments of 753bn reais (currently US$140bn), and a newer study carried out by think tank Instituto Trata Brasil in partnership with consultancy GO Associados, taking various sources into account, puts the investment needs in the sector through 2033 at between 537bn reais and 1.1tn reais.

Other experts also agree that sanitation will be one of the Brazilian sectors that demands the most investments over the next decade.

"Along with sanitation, I believe that sustainable energy should also maintain a high level of interest, including related areas such as green hydrogen. Furthermore, there are good transport projects that can also attract a lot of interest, especially in terms of ports, urban mobility and highways," Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.

The potential of the sanitation sector has generated a lot of interest from companies and other stakeholders that have not seriously considered investing in the past, but which are now actively looking at doing so.

"The sanitation sector in Brazil, with the current regulations, provides a new environment that gives us the option of making good investments," Marcelo Souza, a partner at asset management firm Pátria Investimentos, told BNamericas.

Although the transformations are taking place due to the regulatory changes enacted by the federal government, water and sewerage is still coordinated by local governments, with municipalities being responsible for deciding which companies will be responsible for coverage and how they should do it, and the largest firms in the industry remain those controlled by state governments.

The biggest companies operating in the sector in Brazil include state-run firms Sabesp in São Paulo state, Copasa in Minas Gerais and Sanepar in Paraná, while the largest private sector operators are Aegea Saneamento, Iguá Saneamento, BRK Ambiental Participações and South Korea's GS Inima.

This multiplicity of stakeholders has led to significant advances in various formats in the past few years, from governments choosing to improve services with PPP or concession contracts and others considering privatization of the state-owned operators.

PPPs, concessions

Some 29 projects, including privatizations, PPPs and concessions, are being structured by local and state governments, according to the study conducted by Instituto Trata Brasil, as seen below.

However, analysts believe that the sector will tend toward PPPs in the coming years, since the federal government under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has shown a preference for this model, including approving mechanisms to give local governments more national treasury guarantees to support PPP contracts.

"PPPs are definitely a mechanism to be explored, especially after the recent decrees published by the federal government facilitating PPPs in the sector," Fitch Ratings director and water and waste specialist Gustavo Mueller told BNamericas.

Concession contracts, which have been a mechanism widely used since the new regulation, will also continue to be popular among authorities.

The largest infrastructure contract currently in force in Brazil is in this sector, according to national infrastructure association Abdib, with Rio de Janeiro water and waste services receiving investments outlined at 33.5bn reais as part of the concession contracts assumed by Aegea and Iguá Saneamento.





The large number of PPPs and concession contracts underway will also create significant demand for the services of law firms considering likely contractual changes.

Other infrastructure segments, such as highways and airports, saw waves of concessions long before the water and sewerage sector and they have undergone various subsequent changes to the contracts and some legal disputes have arisen in the case of contracts where the established objectives have not been met.

"One very important thing to keep in mind is that infrastructure contracts are necessarily long term and, therefore, will certainly undergo changes or debate throughout their terms. The big question is how these changes and questions will be resolved," said Dantas.

PRIVATIZATIONS

In December 2022, a consortium formed by water firm Aegea and investment firms Perfin and Kinea acquired Rio Grande do Sul state company Corsan in an auction for 4.15bn reais.

The São Paulo and Minas Gerais state governments are also assessing privatizations of their respective sanitation utilities.

The most eagerly anticipated of these involves Sabesp, which is by far the largest company in the sector in Brazil.

"Once this operation is completed, we will have a company with the potential to compete for sanitation contracts in other states in Brazil and in other countries. There will be a transition process once the company's shares have been offered, but in the medium term I see Sabesp being able to become a major sanitation player in the world, like Suez and Veolia," consultant Yves Besse told BNamericas.

The privatization will see the state government selling a portion of its 50.03% stake in Sabesp to enable private sector investors to assume control of the firm. The most likely scenario is that the offering will take place next year, a government official told BNamericas, on condition of anonymity.

In Minas Gerais, governor Romeu Zema also intends to push on with the privatization of Copasa in the coming year.

Meanwhile, in Paraná state, the government plans to increase the coverage levels of its firm Sanepar via PPPs, enabling it to achieve universal coverage before the 2033 deadline, aiming to reach the target by 2027 under an investment plan that includes spending its own cash and carrying out PPPs.