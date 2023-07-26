Brazil
Feature

Spotlight: Brazilian infrastructure developments in August

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Highway Operator Public Investment Economics Private Investment Port Operator Public-private partnership (PPP) Other (Infrastructure Operators) Tenders Politics Investment Capex Project Finance Local Government Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government State Government Privatization Government program Licensing & Concessions

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address