Chile's scope to expand desal water usage beyond mining, human consumption
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Water shortages Demand Irrigation system Legislation & Regulation Energy Storage Water utilities Financing Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Distribution network Desalination plant Climate change Tenders Legal issues / Legal Advice Concessions Private Investment Green Hydrogen
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.