Brazil
Q&A

'In 2024 we will break a new record in highway capex'

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Legislation & Regulation Capex Financing Interest Rates Project Finance Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Highway Operator Investment State Government Public Investment Concessions Natural disasters / Health Crisis Private Investment Highways - Roads Federal Government Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address