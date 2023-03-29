The UN water conference, resulting in the adoption of a water action agenda and 700 commitments by public and private actors to tackle global water problems, took place as several Latin American countries are dealing with record droughts.

Chile is experiencing a 13-year drought, Uruguay has implemented water rationing and Argentina is being hit by the worst drought in 60 years.

BNamericas talks to Charles Iceland, global water director at the World Resources Institute (WRI), about the conference’s impact on Latin America, solutions to the crisis, and a system-based approach toward water management.

BNamericas: Will Latin America benefit from the agreements reached at the UN water conference?

Iceland: First of all, there was no negotiated outcome. It wasn’t like a climate conference where they had to negotiate. These agreements were made in advance, and there would only be voluntary commitments that different types of actors could make. It could be governments, multilateral organizations like the UN or private actors.

There were over 700 commitments, and 81 were focused on Latin America and the Caribbean. Importantly, because these were voluntary, some countries made more commitments than others, so it wasn’t a comprehensive effort to deal with each country’s water issues, and it wasn’t systematic.

I’d say that it was a nice start for Latin America, as it was for the rest of the world, but it was nowhere near enough the level of planning that’s needed, by governments primarily, to tackle the issues countries are facing.

Chile in particular is facing an existential crisis with a 13 year drought that is still ongoing. We had similar problems on the US west coast, where it doesn’t rain enough, and when it does rain, it is too much water in too little time, causing floods. You get extremes of either type and none is very useful, because Chile wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the excess water.

BNamericas: Would a systematic approach to water management be more difficult in Chile, where water rights are privatized?

Iceland: In the case of water services, it can be done successfully by a public entity, and it can be done through private entities.

I don’t have a particular view on whether this should be done solely by governments or the private sector, but either way there are some reforms that need to be done to use water more efficiently.

One action that could be done is raising rates for those who can afford it and subsidize those with fewer resources, so that whatever company is providing services can cover operating costs and continue to invest in maintenance and new infrastructure.

If the price is too low, those institutions, public or private, can no longer sustain themselves financially in the long term and satisfy the need for water as a human right.

BNamericas: Argentina’s agriculture sector has also been hit by drought. Could this trigger a food crisis or mass migration in the region?

Iceland: If farmers can’t make a living by farming, they will have to migrate to cities or other farming areas.

At the end of the day, migration is the way humans have adapted to climate change since the beginning of agriculture. Migration by itself isn’t a bad thing, only when it happens in a chaotic way and local communities can’t handle this large influx of migrants.

There will be a large number of farmers who won’t be able to make ends meet in Argentina and Chile and will travel to cities to try and find livelihoods there.

There’s even the possibility that non-farmers will have to migrate because of lack of water.

BNamericas: At the UN conference, WRI CEO Ani Dasgupta promoted private investment as solution to the water crisis. Would Latin American countries that aren’t that open to private investment have to change their ways?

Iceland: I believe so. There’s a US$200bn to US$300bn yearly gap worldwide in water and sanitation services alone, that doesn’t include water resources management at the river basin scale or climate change adaptation.

The money has to come from somewhere. If a government wants to do it, it would be great, but I doubt that there’s a lot of governments in Latin America that have that kind of money. I don’t even think the US has that kind of money.

That’s why we say that the gap has to be filled. Some can come from international financing, such as the IDB or the World Bank, and the rest has to come from the private sector, and it will only come if they see the ability to make a profit.

BNamericas: Dasgupta also urged adopting a system-based approach. How would that work in Latin America?

Iceland: A system-based approach means that we don’t just look at water problems in a random way.

For example, we could take Chile and say that the country has water services and water management needs, as well as the need to adapt to climate change’s effects on water.

A system-based approach would entail making sure that we cover all of Chile’s problems. What the CEO said is “let’s not just go for projects that look good, without having done a comprehensive assessment of a country’s needs.”

What Chile needs is a national water plan.

Then you have cases like Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil, who share river basins and that would require a regional plan that includes all three governments.

You would need to have a transparent water agreement on how water is generally shared every year, how resources are shared during drought years to make sure not one country bears all the pain.

Otherwise you get nasty fights over water in the press, with governments accusing each other. I haven’t seen governments getting violent over water yet, but it could lead to some level of aggression such as boycotts or even stopping water supplies to other countries.